"Not looking for any changes" - Sid responds to viewer's question about S8UL looking for new New State Mobile roster

S8UL's current lineup showcased an impressive performance in the ESL Snapdragon Pro Series Challenger Finals LAN for New State Mobile. Unfortunately, at the Grand Finals stage, the team's performance significantly deteriorated, with S8UL finishing in eighth position after topping the table during the Challenger Finals stage.

During a recent livestream, one viewer asked S8UL's esports division manager, Siddhant "Sid" Joshi, about the organization's New State Mobile roster. The fan suggested that "8Bit should acquire Gods Reign, which will be a great deal." Sid responded with:

"S8UL's team is good enough. There are some details that we cannot discuss on the stream. But the conditions in which my players played, playing that well in finals (is appreciable). I believe they played very well, and I am not looking for any changes. I am not looking for rosters; neither Goldy bhai nor Thug."

Addressing the viewer's question, he continued:

"If there is one thing that S8UL is very good at, it is keeping faith in their players. One event going wrong is no big deal. We have complete faith in those players; they are good and hardworking players. We will continue to work with them. We are not looking for any other replacement rosters. Maybe if the team feels that there is a need for another player, coach, or IGL, we will look into it based on what the team says."

In general, Sid mentioned that S8UL would wholeheartedly back the team. According to him, changes to the roster shouldn't be expected simply because of one bad tournament. Although S8UL's esports division manager agreed that the organization's New State Mobile lineup's performance was not up to the mark in the Grand Finals, the players did exceptionally well during the previous stage.

Furthermore, S8UL's Sid claimed that the team is still fairly new and will most likely become successful with more experience and tournaments under their belt.

"Why would we stop them from grinding" - Sid responds to S8UL/SouL's BGMI players shifting to New State Mobile

Previously, a fan told Sid about SouL/S8UL's Battlegrounds Mobile India pros switching to New State Mobile. Additionally, they asked whether S8UL will field two lineups, as members of Team SouL are considering making an official switch.

Sid responded that he was unsure about Team SouL members' inclusion in the main lineup of NS Mobile, considering that S8UL already has an active primary roster. According to him, this was something that would be discussed with 8bit Thug, but S8UL would have no problem with them grinding in New State Mobile. Here's what Sid said:

"Why would we stop them from grinding? We will say yes. It is something Thug had conveyed to them in the first meeting after the BGMI ban."

Sid claimed that S8UL will keep supporting their BGMI players even if they want to grind in New State, as the former is still banned in India.

