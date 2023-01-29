The focus from BGMI is slowly moving away with Indian esports fans exploring other games. Recently, the ESL Snapdragon Pro Series: New State garnered a lot of attention, especially since many popular streamers promoted the New State Mobile tournament suggesting that Battlegrounds Mobile India fans give it a shot.

S8UL's Siddhant "Sid", who also streamed a watch party for the tournament, has finally given his take on the matter and suggested that Battlegrounds Mobile India professional gamers broaden their horizons. In favor of New State Mobile, he said:

"If you are a good New State player and grinding, you will get the opportunities. So, I suggest making the switch, don't be late."

S8UL Sid discusses gamers switching to New State Mobile in the absence of BGMI

Sid revealed his concerns about professional players not wanting to try out new games like New State Mobile. He said:

"It will be too late for you guys if BGMI doesn't return. That's my only concern for you guys. You are telling me that you cannot shift to New State from BGMI quickly. Hypothetically, if you switch to grinding hard in New State and BGMI returns, and you start believing that you cannot go back to playing your primary game that you played for three or four years, then you are fooling yourself, in my opinion."

The S8UL streamer added that there are more opportunities available at the moment since fewer are players grinding these new games.

"I just don't want it to get too late for you guys. Currently, the scene is fresh, and fewer players are grinding. Thus, your chances of getting an opportunity are higher, right? You are very wrong if you think BGMI pros will get priority. If you guys think that if someone like Goblin shifts to New State Mobile tomorrow, he will get direct entry to a team, then you guys are wrong. It will not happen in the case of any organization."

Sid also assured that switching to New State would work out fine, even for players considering issues with graphics.

Scout on Battlegrounds Mobile India pros having an edge over New State players

Scout (sc0utOP), a famous PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India e-athlete, opined that players like him have a slight advantage over New State pros. The star streamer suggested that PUBG Mobile/Battlegrounds Mobile India professional gamers will increase their skill level further if they enter New State Mobile's competitive scene.

While the New State gamers may have exceptional skills and lineups, Scout stressed on the importance of experience.

"The BGMI boys have been grinding hard for four years, which translates into their experience and skill set."

A former member of Fnatic, Scout also claimed that most New State players had played PUBG Mobile in the past and were behind the professional gamers at that point. He also added that most PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India pros have experience playing at LAN events, which many New State gamers lack.

