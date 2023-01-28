Famous BGMI star Tanmay "Scout" Singh (sc0utOP) was recently streaming a watch party for the ongoing New State Pro Series India. As the streamer witnessed an exciting showdown of skills on the battlefield, he observed something crucial.

The popular streamer compared the skill set and experience of professional gamers from Battlegrounds Mobile India/PUBG Mobile and New State Mobile. Scout picked the former set of players as superior, as he explained:

"BGMI players have an advantage over New State players, and you will believe that. I genuinely feel like that. I think if all of the BGMI pros switch to New State, the average skill level of New State will become insanely high. No doubt, there are many good New State lineups and players, but the BGMI boys have been grinding hard for four years, which translates into their experience and skill set.

He further added:

"When it comes to skills, New State players have skills, but they lack in experience. If you look at it, almost every New State player would have casually played PUBG Mobile, but the PUBG pros who switched to New State are the ones who used to dominate in the game. So, automatically, PUBG Mobile pros were better than New State ones at a point of time."

Tanmay "Scout" did not stop there and went ahead to provide some examples to clarify his point.

"I am talking about the experience": Scout on New State Mobile and BGMI's esports' players

After noting that Battlegrounds Mobile India (or PUBG Mobile) has an esports ecosystem that is more than four-year-old, Scout also talked about an imaginary scenario. Scout spoke about the already-successful PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India pros getting a headstart due to their experience.

Here's what Tanmay told his viewers:

"If you consider the likes of Goblin and Omega, they will kill it in the New State scene after hypothetically switching from BGMI. I am not comparing, I am talking about the experience, which matters on a big stage. And talking about the experience, most of the players (in New State Pro Series India) are playing the LAN for the first time."

He continued by saying:

"I am not even talking about their skills. Skill is something that everyone can attain, that's what I believe. Skill is based on one's practice and experience is a consequence of time. I think PUBG Mobile players have more experience, which anyone cannot top easily."

Additionally, Scout also spoke about how many professional PUBG Mobile players find it easy to adapt to a new FPS like Valorant compared to PC streamers who have already been playing it for quite some time.

