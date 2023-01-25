"There is no news": MortaL on the BGMI unban

Former BGMI pro Naman "MortaL" was recently live and asked about BGMI's unban date. He said there was no definitive confirmation of the game's return. MortaL is an active streamer and is typically bombarded with questions about the title's unban. The same happened recently when a viewer asked him about a particular date.

Responding to his fans, MortaL said:

"Everyone, including us, was expecting it to come back in January. The rumors have now shifted to March. We were expecting it to arrive in January and now the expectations have also turned to March. However, there is no news. Zero!"

His response makes it clear that Krafton hasn't officially communicated with prominent figures in the community. All professional players and streamers will likely find information from a particular source. Whether it's an insider or a leak, the information is dispersed to various entities. This is not happening in this case.

While streaming, the BGMI star also jokingly claimed that his current earnings indicate that he "can buy an iPhone 14 every day." He was asked about his income, given the move to a different title.

Fans might not see MortaL playing BGMI and PUBG Mobile competitively

MortaL is one of India's best Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile pro. The former esports athlete is a primary reason behind Team SouL's brand recognition in the Indian gaming community. However, in recent years, MortaL has shifted focus to streaming and YouTube content.

In the past few weeks, he has been asked multiple times about a potential return to the competitive scene if Battlegrounds Mobile India is unbanned. MortaL has consistently maintained that his return to esports is unlikely.

Last month, MortaL said that he enjoyed being an esports athlete, and it helped him get a foothold in the industry. However, he wanted to become a YouTuber, mostly a streamer, so he chose to move on from competitive gaming.

MortaL claimed that the Indian esports scene has become tougher to break into. It is also challenging to handle a YouTube career as a stand-alone activity. The pro player said he wouldn't be able to juggle both efficiently.

Interestingly, during a different stream, MortaL was asked a similar question about his return to the original Team SouL roster for the competitive scene. He said he would not return for official tournaments but might play scrims if BGMI gets unbanned. He said the Team SouL roster would likely remain unchanged for competitions.

Note: The writer has translated the quotes in this article.

