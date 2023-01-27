BGMI star MortaL's Valorant account gets banned, confirms it was hacked

Former BGMI and PUBG Mobile pro Naman "MortaL" Mathur recently found out that he was banned from playing Valorant after he tried to access the Riot Games' FPS title during his livestream.

Interestingly, he played the title a few days back with 8bit Goldy, VLT SENTINEL, VLT Fa2, and SurvE, and his account was working fine.

The BGMI star has moved on to streaming Valorant more frequently since Battlegrounds Mobile India's ban. The streamer often collaborates with other creators, especially those from S8UL Esports, to entertain his followers.

BGMI star MortaL confirms a hacker used his Valorant account

MortaL's Valorant account was permanently banned for using third-party software (Image via YouTube/MortaL)

As MortaL confirmed that he hadn't faced any issues with the game a few days earlier, he spotted some odd activity on his account. According to the popular creator, someone else accessed his account and played a match, after which access to the game was lost.

MortaL confirmed that he never shared his password with any stranger and claimed that someone had hacked his account. Therefore, as per the streamer's claims, a hacker accessed his account and played a match using unauthorized third-party software, leading to a permanent account suspension.

After discussing the matter on stream with other creators, MortaL immediately appealed against the ban and carried on with the stream with an alternate account.

"Streaming in India is at its lowest": MortaL on losing subscribers recently

After Battlegrounds Mobile India got blocked, MortaL saw a decline in the number of views on his YouTube channel. The creator touched the seven-million subscriber mark, but then lost quite a few and is currently at 6.98 million.

Last week, fans asked the creator about the loss of subscribers and the decline in views. MortaL responded by calling the absence of BGMI one of the primary reasons behind the decrease.

However, apart from citing the ban, MortaL also claimed that "streaming is at its all-time low right now." Here are MortaL's exact words on the loss of subscribers:

"I guess, game (BGMI) might be one of the reasons (for the decline in subscribers). The game not being there might be one of the reasons. Apart from that, maybe streaming is at its all-time low right now, according to me."

The streamer added another angle as he added:

"If you consider any streamer, streaming in India is at its lowest. Currently in India, VOD (Video on Demand) is doing good and people have shifted towards VOD and OTT (over-the-top). So, that might be the reason."

However, MortaL is not the only creator who has seen a decline as many other Battlegrounds Mobile India streamers have witnessed a substantial decrease in their views on YouTube.

