BGMI Star MortaL provides hints on the next S8UL video

Former BGMI and PUBG Mobile pro Naman "MortaL" Mathur has been one of India's most loved content creators for the past few years. The creator is associated with S8UL Esports and is actively involved in producing the organization's videos.

MortaL was recently also seen in a Shark Tank parody video of S8UL, which received a lot of love from fans. After the release, fans seemed eager for an upcoming video, and the BGMI star MortaL was asked about the same. He responded by saying:

"Some leaks about the shoot. Something very innovative. This video will be more like a message as it is. Something like if you give time, you can do something. It is that kind of a video."

MortaL also revealed that the new video from S8UL will feature him alongside Yash "Viper" Soni, Payal "Payal Gaming" Dhare, Kamal "Akshu" Kumar, Mrinmoy "Beg4 Mercy" Lahkar, Siddhant "Sid" Joshi, Umaang "Umaang" Patel, and Mukul "Mafia" Anchal. At the same time, Mithul "Binks" Nayak will be the host.

For those unaware, BGMI streamer MortaL, alongside Scout, Thug, Kaash, Sid, and more, was featured in a YouTube video titled "Desi Shark Tank," which was uploaded on S8UL's official channel. As of this writing, the parody video featuring S8UL creators has already clocked over 1.2 million views within five days.

Former BGMI pro MortaL's previous comments on how the S8UL team shot their Shark Tank parody video

Last week, when S8UL's "Desi Shark Tank" was uploaded, MortaL revealed how everyone involved shot the video without many takes. Here are the exact words of Naman "MortaL" about the recent video:

"By the way, do you think this video (Desi Shark Tank) was scripted? (I am talking about) Scripted in the sense that if there were many retakes or we were always laughing. To be honest, it was nothing like that. There were not many takes, nor were we laughing much while shooting."

The BGMI streamer continued:

"Although there were some retakes, wherever we were fumbling, we were serious about the shooting and were focused on delivering laughter-worthy jokes. That's how (the team) shot the video."

On the personal front, MortaL is consistently streaming on his YouTube channel. After Battlegrounds Mobile India got blocked in the country, he started streaming Valorant, Among Us, Minecraft, and other popular video games. His channel currently has at 6.98 million subscribers.

Note: The quotes in this article have been translated by the writer.

