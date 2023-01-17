A sudden ban on BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) in India has severely impacted the game's content creation. A large section of viewers have seemingly moved away from streaming after many creators started creating content related to games other than BGMI.

Naman "MortaL" Mathur, among the foremost BGMI creators in India, has also seen a decline in his subscriber count. MortaL's eponymous YouTube channel reached seven million twice in the past few months, but suffered a decline a few days later on both occasions.

Currently sitting at 6.98 million, the popular BGMI content creator was questioned by one of his fans regarding the loss of subscribers on his YouTube channel. The creator answered:

"I guess, game (BGMI) might be one of the reasons (for the decline in subscribers). The game not being there might be one of the reasons. Apart from that, maybe streaming is at its all-time low right now, according to me."

Apart from citing the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India as the reason for the decrease in subscriber count, MortaL provided another angle to the declining popularity of streaming in India, as he said:

"If you consider any streamer, streaming in India is at its lowest. Currently in India, VOD (Video on Demand) is doing good and people have shifted towards VOD and OTT (over-the-top). So, that might be the reason."

"Never considered leaving": Previous remarks from BGMI creator Naman "MortaL" on quitting YouTube in future

Last week, the beloved creator was asked by one of his fans about quitting his YouTube career. MortaL responded negatively, discretely mentioning that he "never considered leaving" YouTube.

Although Naman did mention taking some breaks from streaming now and then, he cited the reason would be removed from YouTube. Explaining the breaks, MortaL said:

"It means an I-want-to-try-other-things break. Trying other things means going out and meeting friends, as I rarely get to meet them these days."

Apart from quitting the YouTube scene, one of the viewers also asked the Team SouL owner whether he felt bad about getting fewer views. The fan also mentioned how creators like him, Scout, and Regaltos fetch relatively low views on YouTube now than they used to before BGMI was banned.

Naman told his fans how "hype is something that doesn't continue for long." Regarding his feelings about decreasing views, he suggested that the focus should be on "sustainability." Naman also gave the example of Swedish YouTuber Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg by mentioning that despite his hype fading away, he didn't care as much as "he feels sustainable with what he has now."

MortaL claimed that he feels sustainable at this point in his career. Moreover, the creator explained that he felt pretty secure considering the "lifestyle" he wanted to live.

In a previous livestream last week, MortaL also gave his opinion on how one can attain enough views after a follower inquired about his fellow S8UL creators (PC gamers), who were encountering low views during streams. The former pro claimed that one would have to "do something innovative" to fetch more views.

