"This helps me to introduce new games to my audience": Scout on not streaming BGMI

BGMI star Tanmay "Scout" (sc0utOP) is among India's most renowned gaming content creators. Aside from his usual exploits, he often branched out and streamed unique titles via his YouTube channel. However, fans haven't seen their favorite gamer streaming Battlegrounds Mobile India in the past few months.

There has been widespread concern regarding his digression from the online multiplayer title. Responding to a fan's question regarding the same, the BGMI veteran simply stated:

"What I feel is that this helps me to introduce new games to my audience and helps them understand new games and new genres."

Scout diving into games besides BGMI

As mentioned above, upon being questioned about his thoughts on streaming BGMI, Scout answered:

"Is BGMI on the Play Store or the App Store? No, right? BGMI is temporarily banned. It's not exactly banned, as its servers would have been down in India, but still, it's blocked. Similarly, one can pick an example of any other banned item in our country, right? Many still access such banned items illegally in India, and one cannot stop them from using them, although authorities can take action against them."

Comparing the banned game to that of any illegal item, Scout further added:

"So, I want my audience to stay focused on one thing. If BGMI makes a comeback publicly and becomes available in the Play Store and App Store, you can play it. I, too, will play it that day. However, if I play the game while it is banned, anyone can question me any day."

He concluded by saying:

"What I feel is that this helps me to introduce new games to my audience and helps them understand new games and new genres."

Scout then mentioned how he had built a massive audience in the past year by playing games across various categories.

BGMI content creator Scout also delved into probable retirement from streaming

While interacting with fans during his recent stream, Scout revealed the probable age at which he will retire from streaming. The creator jokingly stated that he might retire from streaming after turning 35.

However, Scout did not reveal any of his future plans while mentioning his retirement from streaming. The creator also talked about feeling old and missing his younger days.

Besides his streaming career, Scout has also been a fan-favorite among Indian fans. He has competed professionally in PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India tournaments. Furthermore, he registered as the fifth player for his team TeamXSpark and will contest at the forthcoming LAN event of the New State Pro Series India Challenger Finale.

TeamXSpark will be one of the 24 squads to compete in the Challenger Finale stage, concluding with 16 teams qualifying for the Grand Finale stage.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes