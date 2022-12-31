GodLike's New State Mobile player, Reflexer, asks for help after receiving online threats

On December 30, GodLike Esports' New State Mobile roster emerged victorious at the AMD Battle of Conquerors event, with S8UL Esports and Enigma Gaming finishing in second and third place respectively. However, just a few hours after the victory, Reflexer from GodLike's roster posted an Instagram story, informing his followers about certain online threats that he was getting.

The Instagram story posted by Reflexer (Image via Instagram/godl.reflexer)

In his story, the talented GodLike athlete wrote:

"Guys, I have been getting several threats that if i don't deactivate or remove my account, someone will get it banned and I will face some consequences on social media. I would like to draw attention of the entire esports community that i have been working hard, I have sacrificed my studies for the sake of esports and I am being threatened for god knows why."

The New State Mobile professional player then requested his followers for help against the numerous threats that he had been receiving recently:

"I hope those who are involved in this understand that I have grinded hard to reach here. New State is already an underrated community. Please don't do such things, and if anyone can help me with this, DM me. Please share this and let everyone know."

For the unversed, GodLike Reflexer was awarded the 'Most Valuable Player' award for achieving an incredible count of 24 kills during the AMD Battle of Conquerors event powered by Glance.

In the recently held tournament, GodLike Esports' New State Mobile roster outclassed all of its opponents by accumulating a total of 130 points in ten matches, with the next best team, S8UL Esports in second place, having just 84 points.

GodLike Esports announced their New State Mobile roster in the first week of December 2022

Ever since Battlegrounds Mobile India was blocked in India, the country's professional mobile gaming scene suffered a significant blow as the community closely followed BGMI tournaments. Shortly after the Indian PUBG Mobile variant was taken down from the Play Store and the App Store, many casual gamers shifted their focus to Apex Legends Mobile, COD Mobile, and others.

New State Mobile emerged as a game of interest for many BGMI fans due to the numerous similarities between the two BR shooters. In addition to regular players, several Indian esports organizations announced officially rosters for the Krafton-backed title in the past few months. GodLike Esports followed suit and unveiled their team in December, consisting of the following members:

Balyogi “ BalluOG ” Prajapati

” Prajapati Sahil " Sahil Jaat "

" Aman " Razor "

" Rohit " Craveey " Singh

" Singh Rohan "Reflexer"

Previously, Sahil, BalluOG, and Reflexer were seen competing under the banner of S8UL Esports at the New State Mobile Open event in November 2022, where they achieved victory. Before their addition to the GodLike roster, Razor and Cravey were players for the rosters of Team IND and Gods Reign, respectively.

