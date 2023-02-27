5 best BGMI locations to drop in Sanhok (February 2023)

Battlegrounds Mobile India/BGMI features five classic ranked maps for its players, including Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Livik, and Karakin, each offering distinct gameplay experiences for solo, duo, or squad play. While solo or duo modes allow for easy loot acquisition, team play requires more effort to gather enough loot, making the selection of a suitable location crucial. However, choosing the right drop can be a challenge in BGMI, as it depends on the map and plane path. Therefore, we have compiled a list of the top loot locations for the Sanhok map in BGMI. In this article, we will explore the unique features of the Sanhok map that make it a popular choice among BGMI players.

Top BGMI drop locations in Sanhok

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has captivated the Indian gaming community with its exhilarating gameplay and stunning visuals. One of the highlights of this popular mobile game is its Sanhok map, which presents a scenic and dynamic gaming environment.

The Sanhok map in BGMI is renowned for its lush tropical setting, dotted with towering trees and majestic waterfalls. Its compact size and intricate terrain offer an intense and fast-paced gameplay experience, with frequent encounters and thrilling combat scenarios.

1) Bootcamp

Bootcamp in Sanhok Map (Image by Krafton)

The Bootcamp location in BGMI has been revamped to preserve its status as a prime destination for intense combat while improving the overall experience for players. The new version of Bootcamp focuses on competitive conflict, offering plenty of cover and sightlines for long-range engagements. The inclusion of underground areas also adds a layer of intensity to close-quarters combat. These changes have created a risk vs. reward gameplay experience, giving players various options to tackle different situations as they arise.

2) Pai Nan

Pai Nan in Sanhok (Image by Krafton)

Pai Nan is a prominent city located on the southwestern side of the central region of Sanhok. The left-hand side of Pai Nan is teeming with an abundance of houses and a suitable area for combat. It also boasts rich loot that provides players with access to various equipment and resources to improve their chances of success.

Meanwhile, the right-hand side of Pai Nan is similar to the left side, with a variety of house structures. While players can acquire valuable loot and equipment in this area, the odds may not be as favorable as on the left side. However, they can take advantage of the strategic vantage points provided by the three small houses on this side of the city, which offer unobstructed views of the surrounding area, including potential adversaries located on the opposite end of the town.

3) Ha Tinh

Ha Tinh in Sanhok (Image by Krafton)

Given its significant size and strategic importance on the Sanhok map, Ha Tinh is a location that is likely to attract the attention of other players in BGMI. It is important to note that each building in Ha Tinh contains a wealth of weapons, underscoring the importance of strategic landing decisions.

Players who land in close proximity to a double-story building can gain a crucial advantage by quickly collecting supplies before ascending to the second floor for cover. In the event of approaching footsteps, they can leverage the element of surprise to gain the upper hand in combat.

Ha Tinh is also home to three expansive warehouses that are teeming with resources. However, it is vital to exercise caution when navigating this area, particularly if you hear enemies close by. Warehouses offer little cover, leaving players vulnerable to detection and attack. As such, it is wise to avoid these locations when danger is present.

4) Docks

Docks in Sanhok (Image by Krafton)

The Dock is a prominent landmark situated within the confines of the Sanhok map in BGMI. This secluded location, positioned in the southeastern region of Sanhok, plays host to cargo vessels replete with loot for eager players to discover.

The Dock offers ample opportunities for mid-range close-quarter combat, making it an ideal location for novice gamers seeking to hone their skills, gather resources, and evade adversaries. As such, it serves as an excellent starting point for those looking to get their bearings and embark on their quest for victory in the immersive world of BGMI.

5) Mongnai

Mongnai in Sanhok (Image by Krafton)

Mongnai, situated in the center of the Sanhok map in BGMI, is a peaceful location that offers decent loot. This location is ideal for those who wish to start off with a passive playstyle, as it is less likely to attract enemies. Mongnai is relatively quiet, and players can take their time to gather loot and prepare for battles.

The location comprises several buildings and structures that offer various weapons, ammunition, and other resources.

