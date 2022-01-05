Top 4 drop locations in BGMI that rank pushers must avoid

Developed by Krafton, BGMI has become one of the top-grossing games on mobile devices. The developers introduce several updates from time to time to enrich the players' gaming experience. The updates that bring in new seasons witness the rank pushers get on with their job of pushing their ranks to the top of the leaderboards.

Battlegrounds Mobile India has six classic maps for players to choose from. However, Karakin being a smaller map and Vikendi being retracted from the game twice have led to the rank pushers choosing the other four maps to push their ranks.

Here's a guide to help rank pushers in BGMI avoid hot-drops, which increases their chance of early exits from the match, bringing their ranks down.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer.

What are the top 5 locations across all maps that BGMI rank pushers must avoid dropping into?

1) Pecado in Miramar

Pecado is reportedly the most popular city to land on BGMI's Miramar Map. Pecado is situated at the heart of the map and its distinct geography attracts nearly one-third of the entire lobby to the city.

Pecado's auditorium and the two Red buildings add to the attraction of the city. The mountains present on the northern and western sides also act as favorite spots for snipers.

2) Bootcamp in Sanhok

Bootcamp witnesses the most players landing in a vicinity among all the areas in Sanhok. Since Bootcamp mostly stays in the safe zone for the first couple of zones, players are attracted to the area.

Rank pushers in BGMI must avoid dropping into Bootcamp or they'll otherwise likely face early elimination. They need to refrain from getting lured towards the Level 3 loot and plenty of kills available when dropping into Bootcamp.

3) Georgopool crates in Erangel

Georgopool Crates are situated in the north-western corner of Erangel. Popular BGMI professional players like Mortal, Regaltos and many others have popularized the drop location, as various people try to follow them in order to meet them in the game while they stream.

Since then the area has become a hot-drop and rank pushers often avoid the area. Many rank pushers prefer to land in Georgopool City, gather initial loot and then go to the crates to pick up easy kills.

4) Midstein in Livik

Midstein in Livik is an urban city that enjoys a lot of visitors in the initial stages of the matches. The city is filled with buildings and each building contains great loot. The big central building is the most famous spot for hot-drop lovers, as landing on its roof gives a panoramic view of the entire city.

Also Read Article Continues below

Thus, to avoid an early exit, BGMI rank pushers must avoid landing in Midstein.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider