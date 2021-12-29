Soul Mortal’s BGMI ID, earnings, stats and more

Naman "Mortal" Mathur is a 25-year old professional BGMI Esports player, YouTube streamer and content creator from Mumbai, India. Mortal is a well-known name throughout the community. As a part of the inaugural champions on the Esports scenario, Mortal is a cult figure in the Indian mobile gaming community.

Mortal is popular for his humble nature. He first rose through the ranks with his clutch gameplay videos in PUBG Mobile, that went viral in 2018. However, after the game was banned in 2020, he continued to entertain his audience by playing various games.

BGMI's arrival witnessed his streams crossing the 200k live viewership count. Here's a look at Mortal's stats, in-game ID and other details in BGMI.

Soul Mortal: Everything to know about the BGMI player and YouTuber

BGMI ID and IGN

Like other games, BGMI too offers its players with a pattern of numbers that helps in searching a player's unique ID. Mortal's ID is 590211476.

On the other hand, IGN (short for in-game name) is the name by which players are referred to in the gaming community. Mortal's IGN is SOULMörtãL.

Stats

Mortal plays classic matches with other YouTubers when he streams on the platform. In the ongoing C1S3, he has played 105 BGMI Classic Squad matches, winning 24 of them and placing top-10 in 61, with 666 total finishes accounting a F/D Ratio of 6.34.

Snippet showing Mortal's Stats in the ongoing C1S3 (Image via Krafton)

Mortal's average damage is 830.3 and his highest damage stands at 2141 damage in a single match.

YouTube channel and monthly income

Soul Mortal is one of the biggest YouTubers when it comes to gaming community across the world. His runner-up position in the "Streamer of the Year" category highlights his popularity on YouTube and LOCO. His YouTube channel, Mortal, has a subscriber base of over 6.8 million.

Furthermore, Mortal is also the owner of Soul Esports organization, the team he represented in tournaments. However, nowadays he only takes vital decisions for the team. He even co-owns S8UL alongside 8bit Thug and 8bit Goldy.

According to Social Blade, Mortal's monthly income from YouTube ranges between $3.6k - $58k.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha