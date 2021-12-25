BGMI Miramar guide: 5 best buildings and compounds in Pecado hot-drop

BGMI offers six maps to choose from and Miramar is the biggest amongst all of them. Just like every other map available in BGMI Esports and classic Battle Royale mode, Miramar too has several hot-drops. However, no other vicinity comes close to the popularity of Pecado.

Situated at the heart of the map, Pecado's geography attracts various players to land in the city. Sometimes the number crosses more than one-third of the entire lobby size. Here's a look at the different buildings and compounds responsible for making Pecado a hot-drop.

Which are the 5 best buildings and compounds that make the city of Pecado a hot-drop in BGMI?

1) Auditorium

Pecado's Auditorium is perhaps one of the most popular buildings across all maps in BGMI. Sanhok's Bootcamp is probably the only other vicinity to witness so many players landing on the compound in the initial stages of matches.

The Auditorium is a shabby three-storey building that once held boxing matches. Players are attracted to this place as it holds the best loot of Pecado, which, in turn, will help them immensely in futher parts of the game.

2) Red buildings

The two Red buildings in Pecado are unique to the city, as they are the only ones present on the entire map of Miramar. Divided into four floors each, the Red buildings are posited in the center of Pecado.

The tall nature of the buildings provide players with a panoramic vision of the city, giving them an added advantage of others.

3) Casino

Casino is another building in BGMI's Miramar that attracts many players. Casino is a square-shaped building and has enough loot for a squad to wipe out opponents trying to push them. Divided into two floors, Casino has several broken gaming machines and billiard tables that act as covers for players.

4) L-shaped building

The L-shaped building is situated on the western edge of Pecado. Players who try and avoid getting into the center of the city at the beginning, land on or near this building. The L-shaped building provides enough loot for players to survive Pecado successfully in hot-drop situations.

Along with the petrol pump, players taking control of the L-shaped building in Pecado can easily take down enemies trying to push them or trying to enter the city.

5) Five-storey building

BGMI players landing on the roof of the five-storey building in Pecado have the most elevated view possible in the city of Pecado, which enables them to knock down enemies fighting in the city below.

Furthermore, the five-storey building becomes a deathtrap for enemies rushing into the building as they can easily be taken down by players holding the building, which has plenty of spots to take advantage of the TPP angle.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha