"Obviously, I will choose BGMI": Scout picks Battlegrounds Mobile India over New State Mobile

On February 23, 2023, renowned Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) esports athlete and streamer Tanmay "Scout" Singh hosted a YouTube livestream where he played Grounded alongside his friends from S8UL. During the broadcast, one of his subscribers asked him to choose between New State Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India in its unbanned state.

In response, Scout said he would always pick Battlegrounds Mobile India over New State Mobile. He highlighted how he liked the mechanism of the latter game and would be amazed if it was incorporated into the former title.

Scout added that it would be a lot of fun if Indian gamers could play Battlegrounds Mobile India with the same graphics and color grading but with the mechanism of New State Mobile.

His exact words were:

"Ovbiously, I will choose BGMI. However, I personally like the mechanism of New State more than Battlegrounds Mobile India. It's practically impossible, but imagine New State Mobile's in our game. BGMI will have the same graphics and color grading, but New State's mechanisms in the game. It will be crazy fun."

Scout is considered a cult figure in the mobile gaming community, and it's no shock that his comments have accrued significant attention.

BGMI star Scout comments on how New State Mobile can have a better impact on gamers

During the livestream, Scout stated that the only issue he found in New State Mobile was its color grading. The streamer explained how the color grading in New State Mobile's Alpha variant is better than that in the ongoing main game version. He then wished that Krafton could incorporate that kind of color grading into the main game variant.

His exact words were:

"In New State's Alpha variant, the color grading was really great. It was extremely good. The developers can think of bringing that color grading into the main variant as color is the only issue in New State Mobile."

Scout also said he is awaiting the relaunch of Battlegrounds Mobile India and is keeping himself ready for its return by playing custom scrims.

For now, Battlegrounds Mobile India remains blocked in the Indian market. It remains to be seen when Krafton Inc. can settle the prevailing issues with the MeitY of the Indian government and get the title back to the virtual storefronts of Google and Apple.

