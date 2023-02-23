New State Mobile Survivor Pass 16: List of rewards, price, end date, and more

New State Mobile's 0.9.45 update was recently released for users across the globe. This means that Survivor Pass Volume 16 will also make its way into the popular title.

Players worldwide have been eagerly waiting for Krafton Inc. to release the new Survivor Pass Volume 16s, so that they can obtain new cosmetics, items, and other rewards to enrich their inventory. The developers have finally given a green signal to the release of the new SP.

Details of the Survivor Pass Volume 16 in New State Mobile

The introduction of the 0.9.45 update in New State Mobile earlier today witnessed the conclusion of Survivor Pass Volume 15. This paved the path for Survivor Pass Volume 16 to arrive in the BR title. The new SP will be live until March 22, 2023.

The SP Vol. 16 is available in two variants: the basic Premium Pass version (1500 NC) and the superior Premium Pass Plus version (3000 UC).

The new SP Vol. 16 will follow the norm of having a span of four weeks, with each offering weekly missions. Completing them will enable players to rank up SP levels and get their hands on several rewards. First-time purchasers of the Survivor Pass will get a 50% discount.

Major rewards of the new Survivor Pass Volume 16 in New State Mobile

Similar to the previous seasons, the latest Survivor Pass has two sections — free and paid. While the latter contains various unique rewards, the former features only a handful of cosmetics for users unable to purchase the Vol. 16 SP.

Players can get their hands on these cosmetics once they complete the daily and weekly missions and collect Survivor Pass points. Furthermore, they will also get a chance to earn Survivor Pass points once they complete the weekly story mode missions (from the four BR mode maps).

Here's an overview of the significant rewards included in the new Survivor Pass Volume 16 in New State Mobile:

SP Rank 1: Red Bite - PP-19 Bizon together with Red Butcher Shoes (available in the free SP tab)

SP Rank 5: Supreme Pizza XL together with Red Bite - SLR (available in the free SP tab)

SP Rank 8: Hot Sauce Overdose - Poison Grenade

SP Rank 10: New State Jenny Quick Gloves

SP Rank 15: New State Jenny Quick Profile Icon together with Red Tokkebi Pants (available in the free SP tab)

SP Rank 20: New State Jenny Quick Mask together with Pizza Delivery Parachute (available in the free SP tab)

SP Rank 25: New State Jenny Quick Profile Frame

SP Rank 30: New State Jenny Quick Headgear

SP Rank 35: Delivery Accident - Melee Weapon (Long) together with Red Butcher Helmet (available in the free SP tab)

SP Rank 40: Red Bite - AK Alfa

SP Rank 45: Red Butcher Top together with Delivert Helmet Level 3 (available in the free SP tab)

SP Rank 50: New State Jenny Quick Outfit

With so many rewards at stake, many New State Mobile players are set to purchase the new Survivor Pass Volume 16. However, those who want to gift the Survivor Pass to their friends can also do so if they have enough NC on their accounts.

