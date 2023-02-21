PUBG New State Mobile Patch Notes 0.9.45: Lagna map, new vehicles, tracking bullet, and more

PUBG New State has unveiled the details of its upcoming patch notes 0.9.45 that will be launched in February. Krafton has brought in plenty of stimulating content with the update. The game server will also undergo maintenance on February 23 from 00:00 - 06:00 (UTC).

Although the publisher has not officially confirmed the patch notes' release date, it is speculated that it may be available live from February 23 after the scheduled maintenance.

PUBG New State fresh Battle Royale map - Lagna

A highly anticipated map of the title, Lagna, will be introduced in the update. The 4x4 KM battle royale map boasts a few different features than Troi and Erangel. Players will access two new vehicles - Rex Pickup Truck and Acton Electric Quad.

Apart from that, the developer also offers a new ride, a Cable Car, the route of which is located (green line) in the image mentioned below. Major hot drop spots like Estacion, Plant, Domeno, and Delta Lab have been located on the outer part of the map.

Lagna map features cable car (image via Krafton)

Tracking bullet

The C2 custom tracking bullet of the Mk47 Mutant gun is included in this update. After hitting an enemy with this bullet, you can see the enemy's location for 10 seconds. Team members can also see the enemy's site, even if the opponent takes cover. When customized, the C2's damage-dealing capability increases while the recoil control decreases.

Blue Zone damage increases

To increase competition among PUBG New State players, the developer has also increased the Blue Zone damage in the latter half of the zone, which means that if you move away from the safe circle, your health will decrease even faster.

Other important in-game changes

Krafton has also removed the maximum weight limit for a single purchase through the drone shop. Apart from that, users can now open the door while reloading their weapons. All guns will have infinite magazines in training mode, so you won't need to carry ammo there.

PUBG New State Premium Pass features some exciting items (image via Krafton)

The sensitivity settings will now have six options: Very Low, Low, Medium, High, Very High, and Custom. After purchasing the new Survival Pass and completing certain missions, PUBG New State will offer you more exciting rewards, such as the Jenny Quick Outfit, gun skins, and more.

