How to travel in air drop armored vehicle in BGMI: Week 3 RP mission guide

Every Royale Pass in BGMI offers players several weekly missions they need to complete to get their hands on the rewards. While many tasks are repetitive in monthly RPs, specific assignments are unique and help users enjoy the game more every week.

With Week 1 coming to an end, the Week 2 missions are live. There is one specific mission that gamers need guidance on.

What steps do BGMI players need to follow to travel in air drop armored vehicle?

The arrival of Week 2 of the Month 11 Hidden Hunters Royale Pass has enabled the EZ License Card holders to get access to the Week 3 missions before others. Apart from several repetitive missions, a new mission that requires them to travel more than 3200 meters in an air drop vehicle (BRDM - 2) has also been incorporated.

To complete the mission, users must follow a few simple steps. Here's a guide on how they can travel more than 3200 meters in a single match and earn 75 RP points:

Gamers must play a ranked or unranked mode match on either Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar, Vikendi, or Livik. Playing the unranked classic mode will save them from losing points even if they die in-game while completing the mission.

Individuals need to drop at a safe location and search for the Flare gun. When required, they must also keep a fuel can to add to the air drop vehicle.

Upon finding the Flare gun, users should go outside the safe zone and fire it, which will enable them to get the air drop vehicle (BRDM - 2).

Finally, players need to mark a location and track whether they have traveled more than 3200 meters.

List of available missions in second week of BGMI's M11 Royale Pass

A total of 12 missions have been incorporated into Week 2 of the M11 RP. This will enable BGMI users to obtain a total of 1225 weekly RP mission points, which will help them rank up through RP levels.

Here's a look at the Week 2 missions and the obtainable RP points.

100 RP Points: Use Adrenaline Syringe in Classic mode - 6 times.

Use Adrenaline Syringe in Classic mode - 6 times. 75 RP Points: For every 100 minutes spent in Classic and Arena mode matches.

For every 100 minutes spent in Classic and Arena mode matches. 150 RP Points: Finish 16 opponents with ARs in Pochinki (Erangel) in Classic mode.

Finish 16 opponents with ARs in Pochinki (Erangel) in Classic mode. 75 RP Points: Finish four opponents with M24 in Classic mode.

Finish four opponents with M24 in Classic mode. 75 RP Points: Use the Mechanized Barrier in Core Circle - 15 times.

Use the Mechanized Barrier in Core Circle - 15 times. 75 RP Points: Explode the doors of the Secret Room in Livik map in Classic mode - 5 times.

Explode the doors of the Secret Room in Livik map in Classic mode - 5 times. 75 RP Points: Finish ten opponents with SKS in Classic mode.

Finish ten opponents with SKS in Classic mode. 100 RP Points: Pickup Smoke Grenade in 16 Classic mode matches.

Pickup Smoke Grenade in 16 Classic mode matches. 75 RP Points: Win three games while equipping Level 3 Spetznaz Helmet with teammates in Classic mode.

Win three games while equipping Level 3 Spetznaz Helmet with teammates in Classic mode. 75 RP Points: Give 24 in-game Likes to teammates.

Give 24 in-game Likes to teammates. 75 RP Points: Win 20 matches in Arena mode.

Win 20 matches in Arena mode. 75 RP Points: Complete 12 Arena mode matches with friends.

Many new BGMI RP holders have already begun with the task of completing the weekly missions and are waiting for the Week 3 missions to unlock.

