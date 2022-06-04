5 tips for surviving longer during rank push in BGMI (June 2022)

Every update in BGMI brings along a new season. The arrival of a new season in the battle royale title results in the tiers getting reset. This gives the green signal for rank pushers across the country to begin their journey of reaching the top of the leaderboards.

Throughout June 2022, Cycle 2 Season 6 will be live in the game. Rank pushers can push their ranks by surviving longer and winning more Chicken Dinners en route to the Conqueror tier.

How can BGMI players survive longer during rank pushing in BGMI in new 2.0 update?

1) Avoid landing in hot drops

Every classic mode map in BGMI has specific drop locations that enjoy most players dropping into the areas to gather loot and engage in drop fights.

However, since rank pushers aim to survive longer and earn more points from each match, they need to avoid these drop locations, which could otherwise increase their chances of facing an early elimination.

They must take a passive approach, drop into smaller compounds or less popular cities, and loot safely.

2) Use TPP and stick together

Most rank pushers play the squad mode, highlighting the importance of manpower for survival. To suit their purpose, they must stick together, which will enable them to revive a knocked teammate and attack another squad in unison.

Furthermore, users need to use Third Person Perspective (TPP) during fights which will posit them in an advantageous position. They can take TPP by staying behind cover and then shoot at approaching enemies, taking them down easily.

3) Pickup more utilities and use them tactically

The rise of esports has helped classic gamers better understand utility usage. Proper use of utilities can help players survive longer in matches. In classic games, utilities are available in abundance and spawn in different locations across the map.

Users can also get utilities from the in-match shop (located in towns on the maps of Erangel and Livik) and vending machines (found across cities in Miramar).

While attacking utilities (like Molotov cocktails and frag grenades) can be effectively used to defeat enemies, defensive utilities (like smoke grenades) can help rank pushers create temporary cover when getting shot at.

Furthermore, health utilities enable them to heal after any fight or stay in the blue zone and increase their chances of surviving longer.

4) Avoid playing with random teammates

Many rank pushers make the mistake of pushing their ranks while playing with random teammates. This dramatically hinders their journey of reaching the top of the leaderboards.

Random teammates generally keep their microphones switched off, which creates a massive communication gap. They even wander off alone and do not follow the instructions of the IGL, bringing about the squad's downfall.

Therefore, rank pushers must refrain from playing with random teammates and search for serious rank pushers to play with.

5) Use high damage dealing weapons to win more fights

BGMI gamers have the liberty of choosing from a wide range of weapons while pushing their in-game ranks in classic matches. However, it has been seen in seasons gone by that those who use high damage dealing weapons have performed better and triumphed in more games than others.

While SMGs like Micro Uzi, Vector, and Thompson are best for close-range fights, several ARs like AKM, Beryl M762, and Groza also serve the same purpose. Meanwhile, bolt-action rifles like the Arctic Warfare Magnum, M24, Mosin Nagant, and Kar98K are suitable for long-range sniping.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

