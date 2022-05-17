BGMI season C2S6 release date and tier reset time in India

Over time, BGMI has successfully made its mark as one of the leading BR titles in the Indian gaming market. Millions of players play the game regularly, and Krafton continues to introduce new features and items with periodic updates.

Players always look forward to a new season in the game as they can begin to rank push once the tiers are reset.

When will Cycle 2 Season 6 be available in BGMI for users across the country?

Despite the latest 2.0 update in the game already rolling out for Android and iOS users on 13 May, Cycle 2 Season 6 is yet to be introduced.

A snippet showing the end date of C2S5 (Image via Krafton)

Cycle 2 Season 5 is set to conclude on 18 May. As a result, the new season will be released on 19 May at 5.30 am IST. This will also reset the in-game tiers.

Based on the patch notes, the new season will also see a change in the tier system. The bronze tiers will only have two sub-tiers, and the silver tier will now have four sub-tiers.

Details about the upcoming C2S6 M11 RP in BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India players will also get to see the introduction of the Month 11 Royale Pass along with the new Cycle 2 Season 6. Based on the Hidden Hunters theme, the new Month 11 RP will arrive in two different variants. While the base Elite Pass version will be available at 360 UC, the higher Elite Pass Plus version will be available at 960 UC.

The Hidden Hunters theme M11 RP is set to bring in several new items that will be offered as rewards upon completion of the weekly missions. Obtaining these items will help BGMI players expand their inventories.

Here's a look at some of the best rewards available in the new Month 11 Royale Pass:

Electrotech Scar-L, Ultimate Trendsetter Set

Ultimate Trendsetter Cover, Ultimate Trendsetter Mask

Ultimate Trendsetter Helmet

Rising Uppercut Emote (available in free RP), RP Avatar (M11), and Lunar Spear Ornament

Foxy Twins Parachute (available in free RP), Sinisflame Molotov Cocktail

Armed Raider Cover (available in free RP)

Armed Raider Set (available in free RP)

Crimson Emblem Plane Finish, Blockade Ahead Emote

Fruit Feast Uzi

Biotech M16A4

Elegant Finesse Cover and Elegant Finesse Set or Purity Defender Cover and Purity Defender Set

With so many rewards at stake, players across the country are eagerly waiting for the new C2S6 and M11 to arrive.

