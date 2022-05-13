BGMI 2.0 update: iOS and Android APK file size details

Updates on BGMI have caused a stir in the gaming community. Players wait in anticipation to use the new features and items introduced through the periodic updates in the game.

With the 1.9 update drawing to its conclusion, the 2.0 major update is underway. The update will be quite similar to the previous updates, and players will need to keep enough free space (1.5 GB for Android and 3 GB for iOS) on their phones to download the update.

What is the speculated file size of the BGMI 2.0 update on Android and iOS devices?

With the update already available for PUBG Mobile players, it is only a matter of time before the update is made available to BGMI players. The update is set to be rolled out to Android and iOS users today (May 13) and is expected to complete the process by May 15.

Since every update in Battlegrounds Mobile India closely resembles that of PUBG Mobile, similar features, download processes, and file sizes are present in the game. This is because Krafton develops the Indian and global variants.

Based on a post made by an official on the discord server of PUBG Mobile, the update size in BGMI is speculated to be around 1.93 GB for iOS, while for Android OS, it will be around 785 MB.

New features added in the upcoming 2.0 update in BGMI

Like other major updates in Battlegrounds Mobile India, the upcoming 2.0 update will surpass everyone's expectations. With the patch notes released a couple of days back, it is known that the update will add many new features that will massively enhance the players' gameplay experience.

Here's the complete list of features that BGMI players will witness in the upcoming 2.0 update.

1) The new official version of Livik.

Advanced Supply Zone

Treasure hunt

Football challenge

High-flying vehicles challenges

Ziplines

Herbs

Recall Tower

Firearm Depot

2) Cycle 2 Season 6 and Month 11 Hidden Hunters Royal Pass

3) BGMI x Evangelion Discovery theme.

4) A new all-terrain vehicle - UTV.

5) XT weapon-purchasing feature.

6) New gameplay and features - magazine capacity bar and unfinished RP missions shown on the in-match tab.

7) New Ban Pan system.

7) Basic improvements to controls and UI.

8) MG3 gun in Metro Royale mode.

9) Emergency pickup

With the new update bringing in such an abundance of new features, it is evident that fans and players across the country are urging Krafton to release this update as soon as possible.

