5 best BGMI settings tips and tricks to win more matches

BGMI, the Indian version of PUBG Mobile developed by Krafton, has seven different maps in the game. Players must bring specific strategic changes to their gameplay to win matches on different maps. However, maintaining a few setting options can increase their chances of winning matches on any of the seven in-game maps.

With more players joining every day after the 10-month ban was lifted, now is the time to take advantage of various in-game control settings to increase your chances of winning. Settings like peek and open scope can help enhance reflexes, as ADS remains on while peeking.

This article discusses the five best BGMI setting tips to help you win more matches.

Best BGMI settings tips to improve your gameplay and chances of winning

1) Basic setting tips

Changing the default settings in BGMI is often considered complicated for beginners. Therefore, even simple tweaks in the basic settings can improve one's chances of winning. Changing the option from tap to hold for scope and peek mode can help you bring up the ADS faster.

Also, you should increase the fire button size and always keep it on the left of the screen for faster and more accurate bullet spraying. Also, avoid using both fire buttons to save screen space and place other setting options there.

2) Use the finger claw settings

Seasoned BGMI players will be familiar with this setting. However, if you're new to the game, the finger claw setting allows you to customize your layout for increased efficiency.

In these settings, the ADS icon is placed in the top right corner beside the map, while the fire button is placed on the top left. The index fingers of the players' respective hands control these buttons.

Three-finger claw settings will improve your reaction time once you get used to it, making it easier to spot and kill enemies faster. If this doesn't suit your playstyle, use a layout you are comfortable with.

3) Get comfortable with gyroscope controls

Gyroscope is another useful option that you can incorporate into your gameplay. With the crosshair constantly shifting upwards due to the gun’s recoil, proper gyroscope settings can make aiming and firing easier. Besides, it also helps you free your right thumb for faster jumps. Prone or crouch buttons as a gyroscope make ADS control easier.

Unlike non-gyro users who use their thumbs during play, gyro users can tilt their devices sideways to shift their aim, saving crucial seconds between intense firefights. Therefore, getting used to gyroscope settings can help you improve your gameplay and win matches. For reference, you can copy the sensitivity settings from your favorite streamer or pro gamer.

4) Pick Up settings

Finding the right Pick Up setting can help you quickly pick up weapons, ammunition, consumables, and other items, improving your chances of winning, especially when landing in a hot drop zone.

You can select how many consumables, throwables, or ammo items you want to pick up, helping you manage backpack space. You can also select the attachments for different types of firearms you want to pick up. This can help you quickly set up your weapon in the game without picking up unnecessary items that consume space in your backpack.

5) Graphics settings

Getting the right graphics settings in the battle royale title plays an important role. Selecting the Smooth graphic option and High or Ultra frame rate should make your gameplay smooth. However, make selections in the settings based on your device's compatibility, or else it may overheat and the game may lag.

Select Soft style to reduce eye strain during prolonged gaming hours. Increasing the brightness to 150% might also help you spot and kill enemies more efficiently while playing BGMI.

