Top 5 reasons to use an Assault Rifle in BGMI

Mobile game BGMI is among Krafton's most popular battle royale titles, with a massive fan following and millions of players logging in each day to engage in intense competition. Following the game's recent unban for three months, veteran players rejoiced while new players joined the battlefield to experience the best of the title's battle royale features.

If you are new to BGMI's competitive environment, one of the most crucial decisions that can change the course of a match is your choice of weapons. The game offers many weapons to choose from, with Assault Rifles being the most prominent weapon types to find and acquire across the map.

Below are some Assault Rifles you can equip in the game:

AKM

AUG A3

M416

Groza

Beryl M762

Scar L

MK47

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Deep dive into some of the best reasons why you should use Assault Rifles in BGMI

Assault Rifles in BGMI (Image via BloggingDept/Krafton)

Assaults Rifles are common weapons used by the military worldwide, with most first-person shooter games featuring such guns. They deal a significant amount of damage and support various playstyles.

That said, let's look at five reasons why you should use Assault Rifles more in BGMI.

1) Lower recoil

Assault Rifles like the M416 and Beryl M762 have less recoil, giving you better handling and control while firing at enemies. Their lightweight ensures stability, which is needed in battle royale games like BGMI to improve aim and movement speed.

While other weapon classes may compromise on stability, Assault Rifles will never disappoint, thus making them the preferred weapon type in battle. The Gorza, however, has recoil and wouldn't be an ideal choice.

2) High damage dealt

Assault Rifles, on average, deal damage of 45 HP, making them among the most powerful weapon classes next to Shotguns and Sniper Rifles. The amount of health you can take away from your opponents using this weapon type is unprecedented, especially in close-combat situations.

However, note that without attaching good scopes, Assault Rifles won't be too effective in long-range combat and will only deal a lower level of damage to your opponents.

3) High fire rate

Complementing the high rate of damage dealt is the high fire rate that Assault Rifles provide during battle. These weapons have an average fire rate of 11 and are best used in close-combat situations, allowing you to take out multiple opponents swiftly.

Note that while Submachine guns have a high fire rate, they do not work well in long-range combat and have lower ammo.

4) Supports different playstyles

One of the salient features of Assault Rifles is that, unlike other weapon types in BGMI, you can implement any sort of playstyle when you use them. It doesn't matter if you are an aggressive player or if you follow a passive playstyle. The high fire rate and damage inflicted by them will help you in close-combat situations where you can take out multiple enemies at once.

Even if you follow a passive playstyle, you can equip your Assault Rifle with a Red Dot Sight, Holographic Sight, 2x, 3x, 4x, and even 6x scopes. While it won't give you the same level of aiming accuracy as Sniper Rifles, you can still eliminate enemies from afar.

5) Increased magazine capacity

Assault Rifles in BGMI also offer a higher magazine capacity of 30 on average, upgradable to 40. Additionally, since this weapon type is used by many players, you can easily find these guns and their ammunition across the field.

Assault Rifles are highly recommended as they are long-lasting and will assist you until the end.

Poll : 0 votes