How to increase headshots with passive playstyle in BGMI (March 2023)

Popular mobile game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) comprises players who follow an aggressive or passive playstyle. Generally, headshots are considered lethal ways to eliminate opponents and clear the battlefield swiftly in shooting games.

While executing headshots can be tricky, it is easier to perform them when adopting a passive playstyle, where players follow a stealthy and strategic approach rather than taking enemies head-on.

Eliminating opponents through headshots will increase your overall ranking and put you out there as one of the best players with greater potential to win further matches. Thus, mastering this killing technique has a huge payoff and is more suited when following a passive playstyle.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Tips to increase headshots in BGMI for passive playstyles

Here are some recommended tips if you adopt a passive playstyle and want to perfect your headshot skills to gain the upper hand over enemies in BGMI.

1) Training and practice

Enter training mode in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

This is a common prerequisite if you are new to Battlegrounds Mobile India, as you will learn how to wield different types of weapons and utilities through training. Timing and angle determine the success rate of the perfect headshot, and you can hone your headshot skills through practice and rigorous training.

2) Use sniper rifles

Arctic Warfare Magnum in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Sniper rifles are long-range weapons predominantly used for headshots and are the best weapons for passive playstyles. These guns can change the course of matches, especially during the final moments when a few players are scattered across a shrunken safe zone.

Snipers are more effective on static opponents, as moving targets are difficult to hit. The Arctic Warfare Magnum (AWM) is a powerful and highly recommended sniper you can consider taking into battle royale matches.

3) Avoid close combat situations

Close-range combat is suited for aggressive players who like going on shooting sprees and confronting enemies directly. However, landing headshots can be difficult on moving targets and will put you at risk of getting eliminated early.

Hence, hide and wait until the herd thins out. Move around empty areas to acquire more loot and secure a good vantage point to kill incoming opponents. Headshots work better in this scenario and improve your chances of victory.

