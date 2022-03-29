5 best BGMI snipers from the Indian region

Sniping is one of the hardest skills to acquire in BGMI. However, since the game's inception, players have tried to acquire the skill. While most have failed in the process, there are a few players who have mastered the art and are hence considered the best players in the community.

Earlier, only Erangel and Miramar witnessed the dominance of snipers, but currently, the practice of sniping is executed on every map. The game has become so intriguing with the lobbies getting more competitive that different sniping methods are seen on the battlegrounds.

Top 5 snipers in BGMI who make sniping look easy

1) Dynamo

When it comes to sniping in Battlegrounds Mobile India, Aaditya "Dynamo" Sawant's name comes to mind in a moment. His sniping saw him grow in popularity back when the game was available in the global version in India.

To date, he has never stopped using snipers as he has stayed true to the art. Dynamo's sniping has resulted in him gaining over 10 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, Dynamo Gaming.

2) Daljit

Daljit Singh is a professional BGMI esports player who is popularly known as the "Sniper King" in the gaming community. Since the game's release in July last year, Daljit has shown his dominance as a sniper in esports tournaments and scrims.

His skill-set is an excellent example of how to master the art of sniping even when the best players of the country are playing in the same match. No other sniper has found such success in esports as Daljit.

3) LolzZz

Yash "LolzZz" Thacker is a popular YouTuber who live-streams his practice of rank pushing to Conqueror every season. His impeccable sniping skills attract many people to his streams daily. Be it quick scopes or long-range sniping, LolzZz has mastered it all.

LolzZz has also popularized the use of 6x Scopes in single-shot sniper rifles. His brilliant skills have helped him cross the one million subscriber mark on his YouTube channel, LoLzZz Gaming.

4) Pandapup

Pandapup rose to prominence before PUBG Mobile was banned in India. Although the ban affected his gameplay, he fought against all odds and improved his gameplay, even joining the competitive scenario after BGMI's release.

He leaves everyone stunned with his jaw-dropping sniping skills as he hardly takes seconds to aim at his opponents and knock them down. Pro players like Mavi and Scout are also fans of his quick scope snipes.

5) Akki2op

There are many players in the Indian gaming community who grind hard on the battlegrounds every day to create montages out of their gameplay. Akki2op has gradually made his name through his sniping skills in the game. Currently, his channel, Akki2op Gaming, has more than 176K subscribers.

Although he is a thumb player, his insane sniping skills have made him an equivalent to Chinese pros.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu