LoLzZz Gaming's BGMI ID, stats, rank, YouTube earnings, and more

Yash "Lolzzz" Thacker is a popular BGMI YouTuber and content creator who plies his trade for GodLike Esports. He was in the news recently for completing the one million subscriber milestone on his YouTube channel.

Lolzzz's grit and dedication towards the game have helped him climb through the ranks and position him amongst the best players in the community.

Details of BGMI pro player and content creator LoLzZz Gaming

BGMI ID and IGN

IDs in Battlegrounds Mobile India help distinguish a player from the others. Lolzzz is a popular profile searched by his fans daily. They search for his ID, 526040141, to send him in-game friend requests and popularity.

Furthermore, fans can search for his profile using his in-game name (IGN) — GodLōLõLzZz. He has added several special characters to his IGN so that others cannot copy his IGN and make fake IDs.

Seasonal stats

Lolzzz is renowned in the Battlegrounds Mobile India community. He is one of those few players who engage in the practice of rank pushing seriously.

This is also reflective of his stats in the new BGMI season. He has already reached the Ace tier, accumulating 4349 points within the first six days.

LoLzZz Gaming's stats in the new Cycle 2 Season 5 (Image via Krafton)

Lolzzz has already played 93 classic mode matches in the new season and has won Chicken Dinners in 20 of them. He has reached the top 10 in 59 games, along with his squadmates.

Lolzzz has managed 111280.9 damage with an average damage of 1196.6. Furthermore, he has maintained a decent F/D ratio of 7.31, with 680 total finishes. Thirty-two most finishes and 4395 damage dealt in a single match have been his best performance in Cycle 2 Season 5.

YouTube earnings

Lolzzz is an integral part of GodLike Esports, where he is considered one of the biggest Battlegrounds Mobile India content creators. However, he also owns a popular YouTube channel, LolzZz Gaming, through which he earns a lot of money per month.

His channel currently has more than one million subscribers, highlighting his popularity in the Indian gaming community. According to Social Blade, Lolzzz has earned between $3.7K and $59.5K from his popular YouTube channel in the last 30 days.

