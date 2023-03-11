How to increase headshots with passive playstyle in Free Fire (March 2023)

Headshots are one of the quickest and most lethal ways to eliminate opponents in Garena Free Fire, and this method of slaying will improve your rank and further performance as you play more missions.

While headshots are more effective than body shots, executing such attacks as a beginner is relatively difficult and will take a lot of practice. But once you've mastered this elimination technique, the odds will be in your favor, and victory is almost certain whenever you compete in further battle royales.

Executing a headshot in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Whether you follow an aggressive or passive playstyle, learning to master headshots will be paramount in battle royale situations, and it is significantly easier to execute headshots in a passive playstyle as it improves precision and timing.

Tips to increase headshots in Free Fire for passive playstyles

If you adopt a strategic, stealthy, and passive playstyle where you prefer to hide and wait till the herd gets thinned out, eliminating opponents with headshots will be tricky. However, it is easier and safer than jumping into battle and attacking enemies head-on, which puts you at risk of getting killed by other players.

Here are a few tips to increase your headshot count and gain an advantage over your opponents on the battlefield.

1) Training and practice

Those unknown to Free Fire will have to go through the tutorials to get an early grip on the controls, and it will take a lot of training and practice to use your weapons and utilities effectively. You can always undergo training in the game to hone your skills in executing the perfect headshots.

Your aiming and scoping mastery matter the most in maximizing your headshot count, so keep training until you are confident enough to pull that off the next time you jump into battle.

2) Avoid close combat situations

Players who follow an aggressive style of play in Free Fire tend to rush into battle and take on others without following a tactical approach. Executing headshots in this situation is tough as opponents will keep moving around, and getting a clear line of sight will be extremely difficult.

Hence, it is advisable to avoid close combat situations as it not only diminishes your chances of winning but also allows you to get a good vantage point to execute headshots smoothly, especially in areas filled with too many players.

3) Use Snipers

Snipers are the best weapons category for headshots in this title by Garena and are every passive player's best friend. These long-range weapons are primarily used for headshots and have proven very effective, especially during the final junctures of a battle royale.

It will be difficult to perform headshots on moving opponents, so snipers are more effective on static opponents hiding or ransacking an area for items.

4) Sensitivity settings and control layout

Alter sensitivity settings in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

You must also optimize your sensitivity settings according to your playstyle and comfort to increase your headshot count. Additionally, you can alter the control layout, crosshair positioning, and scope settings that suit you best to improve mobility, aiming, and shooting.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is unavailable on Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store due to government-imposed restrictions. Players are not authorized to download the game from third-party websites. However, Free Fire MAX is available on the app stores and can be played.

