How to increase headshot percentage with passive playstyle in Garena Free Fire

One of the key factors dictating a player’s success in Garena Free Fire is the number of headshots they can get. Landing the perfect headshot can be tricky, and oftentimes takes a lot of skill, patience, and practice to perfect.

Once perfected, headshots are the easiest way to win most fights. Nevertheless, being good at landing headshots is not reserved for players who enjoy an aggressive playstyle. Players preferring a passive playstyle can master the skill too.

Passive Free Fire players can improve their headshot percentage by following these tips

1) Target and shoot static opponents

For players adopting a passive playstyle in Garena Free Fire, the lesser the movement and active participation in high octane combat, the better. Passive players tend to take a back seat when it comes to confrontation, and take more of a strategic approach to all matches.

It becomes increasingly difficult for passive players to take headshots, or even kill mobile opponents. To counter this problem, players should target and eliminate static enemies, since they can land a clear shot at them. Alternatively, they can even wait for an opponent to stop moving.

2) Practice precision with aiming

Passive players in Garena Free Fire hoping to improve their headshot percentage should spend a good amount of time polishing their aiming and scoping skills. This is even more crucial when a player is using a sniper or any other long-range weapon.

Players shouldn’t rush their shot or aim haphazardly while hoping for their shot to hit the target. Being patient while aiming at opponents will automatically help players to increase their chances of scoring headshots.

3) Avoid close combat situations

Close combat fights with high intensity and machine guns are a treat for aggressive players. On the other hand, it can be a dreaded situation for players opting for more passive gameplay.

Avoiding such fights and yet scoring a good number of headshots is still possible though. Players should choose a proper cover for themselves, which also presents them with a good vantage. With a clear line of sight and the right weapon, they can easily land headshots.

4) Use snipers

Snipers tend to become a passive player’s best friend in Garena Free Fire. Players can stay safe at a good distance away from where the fight is at its peak and still secure kills. However, using a sniper appropriately involves a lot of patience and practice.

Snipers are the best weapon to kill opponents with a single shot. Players need to perfect the way they use this gun by using all available attachments and finding the best angles from which to shoot.

5) Select the right character combos

There are no fixed guidelines on which characters to use to land a perfect headshot in-game. However, over time, players have formed an outline of the best characters one can use in-game to increase their headshot percentages.

Characters like Laura, Hayato, and Moco can exponentially improve a player’s headshot skills. Laura can increase accuracy, Moco can keep the target marked for better vision, and Hayato can improve armor penetration.

