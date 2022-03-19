5 best female characters in Free Fire MAX as of March 2022

Most female characters in Free Fire MAX are not as powerful as their male counterparts. They sorely lack offensive abilities and are very situational in nature. This limits their use in combat.

On the other end of the spectrum, there are some who pack quite the punch. These female characters make for formidable opponents, and defeating them in a gunfight is not an easy task.

These five female characters are the best in Free Fire MAX's roster

5) Elite Moco

When it comes to tracking opponents on the battlefield, Elite Moco has no equal in Free Fire MAX. Her ability, Enigma's Eye, allows the character to mark opponents during combat.

When an enemy has been shot, they are marked for 6.5 seconds. If they move about, the marking duration will only increase. This ability makes it easier for players and their allies to spot targets during an intense gunfight.

4) Elite Kelly

Elite Kelly has mastered the art of running and has developed a unique technique to deal more damage in the process. Her ability, Deadly Velocity, gets triggered after the character sprints for four seconds.

When activated, the first shot deals 106% damage to the target. However, if the first shot is not fired within five seconds of activation, the bonus damage will not be inflicted. As an additional perk, Elite Kelly also sprints 6% faster than normal.

3) Laura

Laura has spent a lot of time perfecting her aim in Free Fire MAX. Her ability, Sharp Shooter, reflects her skill in combat by granting the character 35% accuracy bonus.

However, to utilize the bonus in combat, players have to be scoped-in while firing. Although mastering the scoped-in fire-mode will take a bit of practice, this ability makes it worthwhile.

2) A124

A124 is a battle-hardened combat droid in Free Fire MAX. Owing to her need to be self reliant, she has developed a unique ability called Thrill Of Battle. Once activated, 60 EP will be converted to HP within four seconds.

This ability has a low cooldown time of only 10 seconds, which effectively allows the user to keep healing during combat. However, given that it relies on EP to work, players will have to be careful about when to use it.

1) Xayne

When it comes to powerful characters in Free Fire MAX, Xayne tops the list. Her ability, Xtreme Encounter, grants users a bonus of 80 HP upon activation. It also increases damage output by 130% against gloo walls and shields.

During this 15 second timeframe, the character becomes unstoppable in combat. Players can use the ability to mow down enemies with ease. Once used, it takes 100 seconds to cool down.

