Free Fire World Series 2022 free rewards, training camp jacket and more (May 2022)

Garena never misses a beat when it comes to adding new events to Free Fire to mark various milestones and commemorate occasions. With the premier Free Fire World Series 2022 Sentosa around the corner, they have incorporated multiple new activities to immerse gamers.

Even though only two of these events have been revealed thus far, each of them will contain a themed cosmetic to be won. Additionally, gamers can get exclusive merchandise by participating in a contest for a limited edition Sentosa jacket.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid participating due to government-imposed restrictions. They may continue with the MAX version, which is not banned yet.

Free Fire World Series 2022 event offers free rewards

Training Camp

FFWS Training Camp offers multiple free items (Image via Garena)

FFWS Training Camp is the first event implemented around the biannual grand tournament. It features a shooting minigame where gamers can participate using tokens. They can select from three different modes, each offering a different scoring system, and collect the required points to get the corresponding rewards.

Items available are as follows:

3x Pet Food at 400 points

Gold Royale Voucher at 600 points

Gold Royale Voucher at 900 points

Diamond Royale Voucher at 900 points

Haven Guardian Skyboard at 2000 points

In addition, players can sign up for the lottery to get a unique FFWS jacket. The timeframe for this event may vary based on each server. Moreover, users will also need a single token to participate and hence should not be missed.

Cumulative Login

Cumulative Login Reward event only demands users to sign in (Image via Garena)

The Cumulative Login event started in Free Fire on 9 May 2022. As stated by the name, it requires players to log into the game for a specified number of days to become eligible for the corresponding set of rewards.

Items from this event include:

Pet Food for signing in for a single day

1x Gold Royale Voucher for singing in for three days

Haven Guardian Parachute for signing in for five days

The login event will be available until 16 May 2022. All players have to do is collect the rewards after a given number of days from the corresponding tab.

Items up for grabs in both the events would generally cost individuals a few diamonds in the in-game store and hence must not be missed. Moreover, users can expect Garena to add a few more activities in the coming days.

