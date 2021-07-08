Best tips to improve close-range combat in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available for free download on the Google Play Store. The game was announced in September 2020, which gave the players and content creators a sigh of relief.

The title offers HD-quality graphics immersed in an intense battle royale experience. Players can gather lots of kills with significant close-range skills. This article discusses some of the best tips to improve close-range combat in the Battlegrounds Mobile India game.

Improving close-range combat in Battlegrounds Mobile India through

1) Headshot accuracy

Headshots are deciding factor in close-range

The first tip that even all pro players recommend is to improve headshot accuracy. A headshot deals the most amount of damage to a player in BGMI.

So the player who connects the first headshot in a 1v1 combat will get a clear advantage over his rival. It is advised that players practice drills, which helps to connect more headshots to opponents.

2) Crosshair placement

Improve your cross-hair placement in

The second tip to win most of the close-range combats is crosshair placement. In BGMI, the plus sign in the center of the screen is called the crosshair. With a good crosshair placement, a player can take down his opponent in fewer bullets.

Players can even change the color of their crosshairs to their preference. The most recommended crosshair colors are red, white, and green.

3) Practice

Training grounds in BGMI

Players need to train or practice before entering a classic or TDM match. For this, players can visit the training grounds and perform some aiming drills.

These drills will help the muscles and mind to become more active. Eventually, the player will see more difference in his close-range combat with good practice beforehand.

4) Use of cover

Make proper use of cover to win close combat in Battlegrounds Mobile India

In a 1v1 situation in BGMI, proper use of cover is vital. Players are recommended to make proper use of TPP and covers to win a close-range gunfight. A good sense of sound also helps a lot in winning a battle in the game.

Players can check videos of players who are good at close-range, like Jonathan Gaming on how they use cover to give initial damage to the enemy player.

