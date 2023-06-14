5 best BGMI tips to get more kills with the M416

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players often aim for more kills to improve their K/D ratio and help them in rank pushing. Seasoned players seeking more kills to grab those MVPs are often biased toward Assault Rifles like the M416, often considered the best Assault Rifle in BGMI. But how does one get more kills with this weapon?

Many beginners in the game see pros using the M416 to full effect and try to replicate the same. However, there are a few factors to consider when looking to get more kills with the gun. This article emphasizes the best tips to get more kills with the M416 in BGMI.

How to get more kills using M416 in BGMI: Everything you need to know

The M416 is considered among the best Assault Rifles in the game. However, like any other gun, beginners will need plenty of practice to get the most out of it. Despite having advantages like lower bullet spread and high DPS, there are still a few tips to remember to get more kills with it.

1) Find the right attachments

With the right attachments, the M416 is lethal against opponents. The need for attachments with this rifle is minimal, thus, making it the perfect companion for beginners on the battlefield. The best attachments for this weapon are a compensator for the muzzle, a half or angled grip, a red dot for the optic, an extended AR magazine, and a tactical stock.

However, it can be fine-tuned with other preferred attachments depending on one’s playstyle. A suppressor such as a muzzle will not provide the same stability, but it can keep you hidden from the opposition. Players can also use a 3x or 4x scope as the optic to combat enemies at long range.

2) Learn to time your reloads

The M416 fires 5.56mm rounds, often referred to as “Green Ammo” among gamers. Players can find plenty of it in the game. If not, there is always the option to buy them from stores now available with the latest BGMI update. However, beginners trying to get more kills with the M416 in BGMI need to time their reload perfectly.

Fortunately, it only takes 2.10 seconds to reload the M416. However, this can feel like a long time when you are in a hot drop zone in between intense gunfights. Therefore, always try to find a cover and reload after every knock or kill, even if you have bullets left in the magazine.

3) Get comfortable with the settings

Get used to your preferred layout (Image via Krafton)

To get more kills with the M416, players need to get comfortable with their existing or customized settings. They can adjust their sensitivity settings to suit their gameplay or copy their favorite BGMI player or streamer's sensitivity settings.

Get used to the positions of peek, aim, fire, and other buttons in your preferred layout. This will help improve your reflexes and allow you to move faster, confusing your enemies.

You may also check out the best 3-finger claw control layout and sensitivity settings. However, always choose the layout you are most comfortable with.

4) Always try to attack close to mid-range enemies

Although the M416 is a versatile assault rifle in BGMI, players should always try to attack enemies from close to mid-range for the best results. Most ARs work fine with the scope when engaging in long-range combat. However, this can be an issue when your objective is to get more kills.

Firstly, camping or attacking enemies from a long distance will not get you many kills in BGMI. Despite the bullet spread being comparatively lower with this weapon, it deals the best damage in close-to-mid-range combat.

5) Calm your nerves

Remain calm in a hot drop zone (Image via Krafton)

Beginners often jump into the hot drop zones, hoping to get the most kills and become their squad's MVP. However, they start to panic when they see a few parachutes landing in the same zone or hear the sound of intense gunfire in these areas.

They often get confused while entering the final two zones with less cover for them and the top 10 or top 20 players in the vicinity. This type of reaction is something you need to avoid.

Players need to remain calm and composed at such times, as one wrong move can ruin their entire match. Trust your skills and be confident. Never jump in between gunfights; find good cover, and attack your enemies when they least expect it.

