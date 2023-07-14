For BGMI gamers, the School on Erangle has become one of their favorite spots for great loot. Battlegrounds Mobile India is one of the most famous battle royale titles in the country, with Erangle being a classic spot for battle and loot. If you are among those, who like to land in or around this spot, tread cautiously, as your enemies will land in the same place with similar intentions.

The school itself has a few buildings where players run for loot as soon as they land on the ground. There are also some multi-story structures around the school building, which are ideal spots for camping after looting the surroundings.

Naturally, these buildings become hot drop zones after the initial looting. Therefore, this article focuses on the five best tips to help you survive the initial wave of enemies while camping around the School.

Follow these tips to survive longer around School in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Battlegrounds Mobile India has a lot of different terrains. However, the classic Erangle map and some of its hot drop zones like School, Pochinki, and Military Bases remain favorite landing spots. If you are one of them, follow these tips to survive longer around School.

1) Always capture the highest building to gain a vantage point

There are only four apartments in the school area of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Capturing one can help you camp properly. However, going for the tallest building in the area will help you with a better survey radius. Try to capture the highest apartment with a roof, and you can keep an eye on a long terrain to gain a tactical advantage.

This approach helps squad members divide into a two-man team, maintain a stronghold on their camping site, and an easier elimination advantage for the enemies.

2) Follow the footsteps and reposition yourself

However, capturing the tallest building in the area will not ensure 100 percent survival for the players. A squad needs to keep numerous aspects in mind while trying to survive the school area after initial looting. One of the most crucial tips is to follow the enemy's footsteps.

BGMI has come a long way from its initial days. Along with the improved graphics, Battlegrounds Mobile India also improved in aspects like background music and sound. Those who play with headphones can also easily track enemy footsteps around their camping site. Tracking the enemy's footsteps properly will help them determine their movement and use it to their benefit to position themselves accordingly.

3) Use throwables properly

While looting, a lot of beginners make the huge mistake of neglecting to pick up the grenades and motives. While a lot of them might think it is unnecessary and eat up extra space in their backups, throwables can help you to survive in any BGMI terrain.

Master the tricks to use grenades better in BGMI, and you will gain a huge tactical advantage. After tracking the enemy buildings, you can corner them in their campsites and kill them without shooting a single bullet with these throwables.

These are some of the most crucial aspects to remember when trying to survive longer around the School and surrounding buildings in BGMI. Try to incorporate those in your game and follow Sportskeeda for more amazing tricks for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

