How to do eye button trickshot in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

The eye Button trickshot is one of the oldest tricks in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Many players have attempted to master this difficult but cool trick since the game’s comeback in the Indian gaming scene. Mostly used in TDM games, once mastered, the trickshot can help you in close-range gunfights in the ranked arena game and make you look like a hacker.

This guide provides information on what you need to pull it off and take your Battlegrounds Mobile India gameplay to the next level.

What is the eye button trickshot in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), and how to master it?

First things first, what is it? As a BGMI player, you probably know the free look button, widely known as the eye button, lets you scan the terrain you are playing in when on the move. If you spot an enemy while scanning, you can kill them easily without changing your course using the trickshot in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

There are a few points to note when trying to pull off this reverse eye button trickshot in BGMI. It will not help you much with guns other than the sniper rifle or the shotgun.

How to master the eye button trickshot in BGMI

Change the eye button sensitivity (Image via Krafton)

There are a few steps to master the free-look trickshot in BGMI. Firstly, you must change your free look sensitivity settings to ensure your bullets hit your target(s).

Go to the sensitivity settings, and scroll down. Here you will find the “Camera Sensitivity (Free Look Sensitivity)” section. Under this, change the TPP and FPP sensitivity settings to what your TPP no scope sensitivity settings are. This is the ideal setting to pull off the trickshot.

Now that the settings are favorable, head to the practice ground and stand in front of an inert target with it facing your back. Move your eye button, and as the crosshair approaches the target's head, quickly leave the eye button and press fire instantly.

Ensure you do this very quickly, as you will not hit the target if you fire late while holding the eye button.

Hitting targets with eye button trickshot in Battlegrounds Mobile India training ground (Image via Krafton)

This will take some time to perfect. Once you gain confidence in hitting the inert targets, you can try the moving targets. After gathering confidence in the training ground, you can also practice in TDM matches.

However, note that you can only fire one bullet each time with the trickshot. Thus, this trick is effective only when using shotguns or sniper rifles as they can kill enemies with a single shot.

This is the best way to pull off the eye button trickshot or the reverse free look trickshot in BGMI. Follow Sportskeeda for more unique Battlegrounds Mobile India content to improve your gameplay.

