5 best BGMI tips to use shotgun like a pro (March 2023)

Like other games in the Battle Royale genre, BGMI offers a wide variety of weapons that can be used to defeat opponents. SMGs and shotguns are useful for close-quarters combat while using snipers gives the player an advantage when fighting from a distance.

In BGMI, controlling snipers calls for high dexterity and intelligence. While aiming at an opponent, many factors must be taken into account. It is crucial to remember that action snipers only fire one round at a time. Hence, a misplaced shot could reveal the player's location, leaving them vulnerable to invading forces.

Follow these guidelines when using shotguns in BGMI

1) Know your range

In addition to knowing the effective range of your shotgun, it's also essential to use it in the right situations. Shotguns are most effective in close-quarters combat, so use them in situations where you can get up close to your opponent, like in buildings or other enclosed areas. You can also use shotguns to ambush enemies around corners or tight spaces.

Another key factor in using shotguns effectively in BGMI is accuracy. Because shotguns fire multiple pellets simultaneously, aiming carefully to ensure that as many pellets as possible hit, the target is important. Aim for the upper body or head to maximize the damage dealt to your opponent.

Lastly, being aware of your surroundings when using shotguns is essential. Because they are short-range weapons, you may be vulnerable to attacks from enemies at a distance. Move quickly and use the cover to your advantage when using shotguns in BGMI.

2) Aim for the head

In BGMI, shotguns can be highly effective in close-quarters combat, especially when aiming for the head. A shot to the head with a shotgun can take down an enemy instantly, making it a highly lethal weapon when used correctly.

Although the head is a smaller target, it is also more vulnerable to damage, so aiming for it can result in a quicker takedown. Shotguns like the S686 and M1014 have high damage output and can be even more effective when aimed at the head.

Therefore, to maximize the effectiveness of shotguns in BGMI, it's crucial to aim for the head and practice accuracy to take down enemies quickly and efficiently.

3) Practice your movement

Using shotguns effectively requires being up close and personal with your enemies. Therefore, practicing your movement is important so you can get close to your enemies without getting hit.

Try practicing your crouch and jump movements, as these can help you avoid enemy fire while closing in on your target. Using cover effectively to approach your enemies without being seen is also important.

Remember, shotguns require you to be close to your enemies, so you must be quick on your feet to avoid getting hit.

4) Take cover

To effectively use shotguns in close-quarter combat, it's important to use cover as a strategic advantage. Stay hidden behind cover while moving quickly towards your enemy, ideally in a building or enclosed space, and surprise them with a close-range shot.

This approach is highly effective when you have limited space to move around. Staying behind cover while advancing towards your enemy reduces the risk of getting hit while at the same time maximizing the lethality of your shotgun.

In summary, stay behind cover, move quickly, and get up close for the most effective use of shotguns in-game.

5) Use attachments

Shotguns in BGMI can be improved with the right attachments. Consider using a choke to increase your shotgun's effective range or a magazine extension to increase the number of shots you can fire before reloading.

Tactical stock is another great attachment, as it reduces recoil and makes your shotgun easier to handle. Experiment with different attachments to find the best ones for your playstyle.

Attachments can significantly improve your shotgun's effectiveness, so take advantage of them whenever possible.

