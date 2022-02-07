Skyesports unveils 2022 Esports roadmap including BGMI, Free Fire, and more

The year 2021 was an outstanding one for Skyesports with numerous successful tournaments. In keeping with the trend, Skyesports has announced its roadmap for esports in 2022, featuring BGMI, League of Legends, Free Fire, Valorant, Hearthstone, FIFA, Real Cricket, Supercell titles, and more

In 2022, it will organize eight major tournaments with a cumulative prize pool of more than 500K USD (around 3.5 crore INR). To nurture the ecosystem, it will also host several first-party tournaments at the grassroots.

A closer look at Skyesports' roadmap for 2022

1) Skyesports Grand Slam 2022: The first event "Grand Slam" features a total prize of $40,000 (around 30 Lakhs INR). The open for all event will take place in February and March in two different titles: BGMI and Valorant. The $20,000 BGMI Grand Slam started on 28 January and will conclude on the 16 February.

2) Skyesports Pro League: In March and April, the company will organize Pro League in four major titles: Free Fire, Valorant, League of Legends, and Dota 2. The prize pool on offer will be $20,000 USD (15 Lakhs) split evenly between these titles.

3) Skyesports League 2022: It will return for a new season in 2022. The tournament will take place in April and May in offline mode. The format is similar to last year i.e. city-based premier league with the player auction and 1.5 crores INR prizepool.

4) Skyesports Championship 4.0: The event returns for a fourth season with a bigger prizepool of 1 Crore INR. The tournament will be played from August to October with the finals being a LAN event.

5) Skyesports Real Cricket Championship 2022: Apart from usual titles, the brand will also host a 50 Lakh INR prizepool cricket tournament for aspiring gamers in October.

6) Skyesports Grand Slam 2022 Season 2: The second edition of the Grand Slam is scheduled for October 2022. The first edition took place in 2020 with Team IND winning the title.

7) Skyesports Mobile Open: A new season of the Mobile Open will commence late in 2022 with a prize pool of one crore INR, an increase of 150% over the previous season.

8) Skyesports Tri-series 2022: The tournament will be held later this year in Dubai. The Valorant event was announced in October 2021 but has been pushed to late 2022. The company has also asked fans to stay tuned for an exciting announcement after VCT Stage 1.

