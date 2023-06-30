5 novice errors in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) not to repeat to avoid losing

Battlegrounds Mobile India, aka BGMI, is among the most exciting Battle Royale titles developed by Krafton and has been incredibly popular in India. The game led to the Indian esports scene booming with the emergence of some incredible teams, globally recognized players, and more.

Indian gamers are very passionate about the BR title and despise losing. However, beginners in BGMI unknowingly repeat some mistakes in their gameplay that get them eliminated from matches early in the game.

Not picking up enough smoke grenades and four other mistakes to avoid to increase your chances of winning in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

After the ban of PUBG Mobile, Krafton became the savior of the fans of battleground gaming in India as they brought back PUBG in the form of Battleground Mobile India (BGMI). This BR title became an instant hit among gamers until it was banned in July 2022. After a ten-month ban, the game is finally back in the country.

If you are a beginner and want to improve your gameplay to increase your chances of getting chicken dinner in the game, here are some tips to follow. You must avoid these five novice mistakes to increase your chances of winning in BGMI.

1) Jumping in hot drop zones

Firstly, if you are new to BGMI and trying to improve your win percentage, you must avoid the hot drop zones. These places are where most of the pro players get into intense gunfights.

Hot drop zones are where the early and most intense combats happen. Chances are beginners will be eliminated early in these places because of their unfamiliarity with the controls.

2) Ignoring the blue zone

This is another fatal mistake beginners commit in Battleground Mobile India. Players must always be present inside the white circle. For that, they need to be very aware of the map they are playing in.

Failing to be aware of the map in Battlegrounds Mobile India will result in the blue zone catching up with the players. When that happens, beginners often drain their HP in their attempts to return to the safe zone. Besides, there are always campers who enter the safe zone and, after choosing a building, they set their scopes outside the play zone. These players wait for beginners to run and enter the blue zone, killing them whenever they are spotted. Thus, you need to plan your movement properly to be safe.

3) Not picking up enough smoke grenades

Using smoke grenade in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Beginners often neglect the smoke grenades, unaware of their importance in the game. Smoke grenades are probably the best throwables available in Battlegrounds Mobile India after frag grenades. It helps players revive squad members, escape intense gunfights, and more.

Smoke grenades are crucial, especially when you are in the last zone, and your teammates need a revive. In such a situation, chances are the enemy team has spotted most of your squad members. Smoking around the area in BGMI will not allow them to track your movements in the next few seconds, making it easier to save your teammate and to get the advantage of numbers against the enemies.

4) Pushing immediately after knocking an enemy

Knocking out enemies in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Rushing to get the kill after knocking on an enemy is probably the most common mistake beginners make in BGMI. Once they knock down an enemy, most of them rush to get the kill and loot the enemy's death crate. This is another beginner’s mistake to avoid, especially in mid-range fights.

When you knock down an enemy peeking from a window of a building, chances are their teammates are around the corner waiting to revive them. After reviving their teammate, the camping team in Battlegrounds Mobile India can easily eliminate you as you rush in for a kill.

5) Playing too defensively

Another common beginners’ mistake in BGMI is when the newbies don’t have enough confidence in their skills and thus play too defensively. They tend to wait for enemies to come. This is to such an extent that they can hear opponents' footsteps approaching, and they go and hide in the corner of their campsite, thinking they can startle the opponents in BGMI.

In reality, when the opponent arrives, the player has already cornered himself, which practically ensures defeat in a close-range gunfight.

These are some of the deadly mistakes players must avoid to win more in Battleground Mobile India. Follow Sportskeeda for more interesting BGMI content.

Poll : 0 votes