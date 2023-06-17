BGMI has made its official return to the Indian gaming scene. The game has changed a lot since the last time Indian gamers were playing. With two new maps, the new addition of game modes in the Unranked Arena section, and a lot of adjustments made to its weapon list, Indian gamers have a lot to learn to adapt to the new version of the game. So, if you are a beginner looking for the best mid-range weapons in BGMI, you are at the right place.

Krafton’s battle royale title does not offer many options for mid-range combats. However, the available options are plentiful in the right hands. Here are a few powerful mid-range weapons for beginners in BGMI that can grab guaranteed top 10 spots for them in the initial days.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion

5 best mid-range weapons for beginners in BGMI

5) G36C

This is one of the best Assault Rifles that replace Scar-L in the Vikendi map. Despite having a lower DPS than the other 5.56mm firing guns, the G36C, with both single and auto-firing modes, is one of the best mid-range weapons for beginners in BGMI.

The G36C may have a lower DPS than its brothers in the AR category, but better control and lesser recoil compensate for the disadvantage.

4) Aug A3

Aug A3 is currently the only 5.56mm assault rifle that still spawns in the airdrops of the game. Despite being a drop-specific weapon, it is one of the best mid-range weapons for beginners in BGMI. With a high bullet speed and DPS, it is a reliable gun.

Despite having a lower reload speed than M416, Aug A3 is the fastest sprayer with a bullet speed of 940 m/s. Besides, its whopping hit damage of 41 and almost zero recoil make it easy for beginners to handle.

3) Beryl M762

Spawning in Erangel, this new versatile Assault Rifle is easily one of the best mid-range weapons for beginners in BGMI. Chambered with 7.62mm ammo, Beryl can fire 30 rounds of bullets with each reload. This formidable AR sprays bullets on your foes with its high DPS and fast fire rate in close and medium-range combat.

With a predictable low recoil movement and bullet speed of 740 m/s, the Beryl M762 is already among the most feared weapons by opponents. Add a fire rate of 600 bullets fired per minute to these stats, and you will be untouchable in mid-range combat.

2) Groza

Groza is another airdrop-specific gun perfect for beginners in mid-range combat. This gun comes with a high firing rate and high damage per bullet. Firing the 7.62mm at a rate of 750 rounds per minute, it is the synonym of terror for opponents.

This rare gun comes with a bullet speed of 715 m/s, low recoil, and hit damage of 47, and it can finish enemies in a few moments. Groza can turn matches around for the players lucky enough to get this rare weapon in the game.

1) M416

Krafton, the developer of the BR title, probably hadn’t guessed how popular the M416 would be among the players when they released the gun in the game. The M416 is among the favorite guns. It has a high DPS and fire rate, making it impossible for enemies to escape its bullets.

The gun's fire rate, which is slightly lower than the Aug A3, is also very high, making it the perfect choice for beginners in both close and mid-range combat. Firing 30 5.56mm bullets with each reload, this easily available weapon is the best choice for beginners in mid-range gunfights.

This concludes the list of the best mid-range weapons for beginners in BGMI. Guns like the DP28 could also have made it to the list as one of the most powerful weapons. However, its high horizontal recoil makes it hard for beginners to handle this weapon. Check out the best long-range weapons in the game here.

