Krafton renames official BGMI Esports handle after unban announcement

Krafton has been at the center of gaming news as the South Korean game developer announced the long, anticipated return of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) to the Indian market. On May 19, 2023, it announced the news through posts via the title's official social media handles. This heralded the game's return after a hiatus of 10 months.

To the surprise to mobile gamers across the country, Krafton has now renamed the Instagram and YouTube handle/account of Battlegrounds Mobile India Esports to Krafton India Esports. This action from the developer has created a huge buzz in the Indian gaming community.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Esports handle renamed to Krafton India Esports days before BGMI unban

A few minutes earlier, Krafton Inc. released a 21-second video on the official YouTube channel of the previously known Battlegrounds Mobile India Esports. It announced the channel getting renamed to Krafton India Esports.

The video feature characters from popular games like Road to Valor: Empires and New State Mobile, alongside those from the crowd-favorite title, Battlegrounds Mobile India.

However, the renaming of the channel previously dedicated solely to BGMI has raised question in the minds of fans. They are wondering whether the developer doubts the permanency of the title in the Indian gaming market.

With BGMI unban imminent in the upcoming days, it remains to be seen how the game, alongside its contemporaries from Krafton, can help in the growth of Indian esports.

Road to Valor: Empires and New State Mobile may have a big esports scenario in India alongside BGMI

Road to Valor: Empires was launched as a PvP game in March 2023 and witnessed the popular organization S8UL collaborating with it. Since its launch, many Battlegrounds Mobile India YouTubers and streamers have tried out the game.

Moreover, esports tournaments for the game were also organized and garnered a lot of viewership.

On the other hand, New State Mobile also witnessed a major increase in playerbase following BGMI's suspension. Many popular streamers and Tier-1 Battlegrounds Mobile India esports players have played New State Mobile esports tournaments in the last few months, making it one of the most played battle royale titles in the country.

This might have prompted Krafton to plan about future Road to Valor: Empires and New State Mobile official tournaments in India as well. However, the developer is yet to make any official confirmation regarding the date and time of the events.

