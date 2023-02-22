Krafton set to launch Road to Valor Empires in India, hints at potential unban for BGMI

The developers of the popular BR title Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Krafton is set to launch a new mobile game in the Indian market - Road to Valor: Empires. The game is developed by Krafton's subsidiary Dreamotion and will launch on February 23, 2023.

Following multiple teasers by Dreamotion on their official YouTube channel, they announced the title's release. The announcement was made last evening on the official Instagram handle of Road to Valor: Empires. It is set to be the fourth major strategy-action-based title by the developers in India after Road to Valour: World War II, Ronin: The Last Samurai, and GunStrider: Tap Strike.

Based on the game's official trailer (released in May 2022), it portrays mythical characters that players can choose from. Furthermore, based on the official Google Play description notes, gamers can choose characters such as Odin (king of Asgard), Athena (goddess of war), Medusa, Achilles, Manticore, and Valkyries as well.

The new title is available in real-time PVP mode, where Indian users can compete with players around the globe. It is free to download and play but will contain some in-game purchases.

Road to Valor: Empires' launch in India might be an indirect hint at BGMI's early return

As mentioned in the recently organized Conference Call of Krafton Inc. related to their 2022 Q4 Earnings, a new mobile game, Road to Valor: Empires, is making its way to the Indian market.

However, this has sparked renewed hopes in the minds of BGMI lovers who have been waiting for the game's comeback for more than seven months. This is due to their belief in the words of Krafton CEO Chang Han Kim, who highlighted the return of BGMI in 2023 in the call. Fans believe that Krafton is finally working tirelessly on Indian projects.

Furthermore, since many popular esports athletes are making a return to playing Battlegrounds Mobile India and many eminent personalities like Gyrogod, Destro, and Kuldeep Lather have hinted at the title's return, fans are hopeful about it.

The release of Road to Valor: Empires might be a masterstroke from Krafton, who wish to keep their user base intact. Otherwise, many mobile players across the country are shifting to other titles developed by other studios, resulting in major losses.

BGMI remains suspended, and fans are still waiting for it to reappear in the digital storefronts of Google and Apple. It remains to be seen whether the release of Road to Valor will finally speed up Battlegrounds Mobile India's comeback process.

