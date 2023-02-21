"This time someone from the Ministry has spoken the words": BGMI pro Gyrogod on the game's unban news

On February 20, 2023, popular BGMI esports player and YouTuber Shahnawaz "Gyrogod" Shahbaz organized a livestream where he played the game with his friends. During the first few minutes of the livestream, the star provided his fans with news of the game's official comeback to the virtual storefronts of Google and Apple.

Gyrogod mentioned how people in the Indian gaming community discuss the return of Battlegrounds Mobile India. While laughing about the previously spread rumors, he highlighted that the news might be true this time, and gamers will soon enjoy their favorite BR title.

Timestamp: 1:57

However, he also pointed out that he is not making up anything alone. Instead, his words reciprocate a person who works in the ministry and is considered reliable.

His exact words were:

"People are saying that BGMI is coming. Most probably this time the news is true and the game will return. However, I am surely not taking the risk of saying anything on my own. This time someone from the Ministry has spoken the words."

Considering that Gyrogod has a huge fan following in the BGMI community, it's no surprise that his remarks have garnered significant attention.

BGMI pro Gyrogod is excited about the title's return to the Indian market

Continuing on the same topic, Gyrogod connected the "dots" that hinted at the return. He spoke about Krafton's CEO's assurance of the game's return in 2023, the government's recognition of esports and gaming in India, the government's meeting with Krafton in January, and the latest statement from an official.

However, he did not give out any particular date. He added:

"It would have been great for me if I personally knew about the exact date of the game's comeback. I would have then done an Instagram live session or a stream giving you guys the information."

Shifting to esports, Gyrogod spoke about how he is now giving more time and grinding on BGMI as he is eyeing to perform great in esports tournaments and scrims after the game returns.

Along with fellow BGMI star Ronak, Gyrogod left Team The World Of Battle's Battlegrounds Mobile India esports roster. He was asked to cite the reason for his departure in the same stream. However, he mentioned that he must organize a separate livestream to address the issue.

With the star athlete hinting at the game's return, which esports organization will pick to add him to their roster remains to be seen.

Currently, the game is suspended, and it is worth watching when it returns to the Indian market, enlivening its esports scene.

