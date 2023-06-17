BGMI tricks: Top 5 long-range weapons for winning more matches

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has emerged as one of the most favored battle royale games in India, captivating players with its intensive gameplay and immersive experience. In this dynamic virtual arena, the right arsenal of weapons can make all the difference. Among the various modes of combat, long-range engagements are one of the best ways to gain an advantage over your enemy.

This article lists five long-range weapons that can help players triumph in BGMI. These weapons possess unique attributes that increase the effectiveness of long-range combats.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Ranking the Mk14 and other amazing long-range weapons in BGMI

5) M24

The M24 is the most powerful bolt-action rifle available for looting on the ground or rooftops in BGMI. It is well-known for its accuracy and bullet velocity.

With 7.62mm ammunition, the M24 can knock down an opponent with a level 2 helmet in one headshot, making it lethal in long-range fights. While it lacks the raw power of an AWM sniper, it still deals tremendous damage to the adversary.

This weapon is classified as a Sniper and has four attachments: Sight, Muzzle, Stock, and Mag.

4) SLR

The SLR is a potent DMR that delivers a powerful punch to opponents with its 7.62mm ammunition. With a bullet velocity of 840 m/s in BGMI, it provides an outstanding mix of range and damage.

Recoil is difficult to control in long-range confrontations when players spam bullets, but two headshots from this rifle can knock out any opponent with any helmet level.

This gun appears at random throughout the map. When it comes to attachments, players can equip a sight, muzzle, stock, and mag to customize the weapon.

3) Mk14

As a designated marksman rifle (DMR), the Mk14 excels in all three areas of combat: near, medium, and long range. It includes both auto and single shooting modes.

This firearm also comes with 7.62mm rounds and has a controlled recoil, allowing players to stay on target while delivering accurate shots. It deals explosive damage to the enemy at close range and when in auto mode.

The Mk14 is only accessible in drops and has room for four attachments: sight, muzzle, stock, and mag.

2) Lynx AMR

The Lynx AMR is the strongest weapon that can be obtained from drops in BGMI. This firearm falls into the sniper rifle category and is devastating in long-range combat. With its unbelievable power and armor-piercing skills, it can knock down foes with ease.

However, in BGMI's classic matches, the number of .50 Caliber bullets that one can pick in drops for this rifle is low. This means it becomes a less trustworthy alternative for players in the classic mode.

Players can only pick sights to attach to the weapon on the battlefield.

1) AWM

The AWM is the epitome of long-range dominance in BGMI. Despite being the second-strongest gun after the Lynx AMR, it is considered the most effective and mighty gun in a long-range fight.

Along with high bullet velocity and minimum bullet drop, the AWM also has the power to break down the greatest level of armor with its bullets. Players can acquire a decent amount of .300 Magnum ammo for the AWM from the drop compared to the rounds they can fetch with Lynx AMR.

The weapon can be customized with four attachments: sight, muzzle, stock, and mag.

To emerge victorious in BGMI matches, mastering long-range battles is a must. The AWM, Lynx AMR, Mk14, SLR, and M24 are some of the best long-range guns in the game. Although these firearms can assist players in making an impact in battle royale matches, they still require tremendous accuracy and awareness of bullet drops to be used properly.

This information can provide a better understanding of which weapons a player should use for long-range in BGMI. Remember that selecting a long-range weapon is only the first step. Skill, planning, coordination, and aim will determine the outcome of combat.

