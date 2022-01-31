4 BGMI tips and tricks to master close-range fights (2022)

BGMI is amongst the top battle royale games on mobile. Since its release last year, millions of players have begun playing the game. With the esports scenario at its peak, players grind for hours each day to improve their skillset and emerge victorious in matches.

As of 2022, players have indulged in more close-range fights than ever before due to the new meta. Here are some tips to win close-range BGMI fights in 2022.

What are the tips that BGMI players can follow to win close-range fights in 2022?

1) Use weapons with high damage

The damage dealing capacity of a weapon plays a crucial role in close-range fights. Players who choose high-damage weapons win most fights that take place at close-range.

While there are several weapons that players can choose from, the submachine guns (SMGs) and Assault Rifles using 7.62 mm ammo are reportedly the best weapons to use at short-range.

2) Play more TDM and Arena mode matches

Besides the classic Battle Royale mode, there are several other modes that players can enjoy in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Team Deathmatch (TDM) and Domination (in Arena mode) help players to improve their close-range fighting skills considerably.

There are different maps in TDM like Warehouse, Ruins, and Hanger which provide the best scenarios for players to improve their close-range fighting skills. Furthermore, they can select any weapon in their load-out when playing in these modes.

3) Improve aim in the training grounds

Aim plays an important role in close-range fights in BGMI. To improve their aim, players can head over to the in-game training grounds on a regular basis and practice securing more headshots. They can choose any gun, attachment, and scope, and practice spraying on moving targets to improve their aim.

4) Choose the best sensitivity settings

Players need to adjust and set up in-game sensitivity settings to perform better during close-range fights. They can either play a few matches to find the best sensitivity settings for themselves or copy the sensitivity code of a pro player. However, the former option is more effective in the long term.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish