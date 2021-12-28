5 best BGMI load-outs for winning maximum TDM and 1v1 custom room matches

BGMI is a premier Battle Royale game available to players on their mobile devices. Along with the classic BR mode, the Team Deathmatch (TDM) mode has also grown in popularity. Players get into 1v1 custom rooms in TDM to sharpen their skills which will help them in the classic and tournament matches.

However, choosing the correct combination of weapons becomes important to take the fight in TDM.

Which are the five best load-outs to win the most matches in TDM and 1v1 custom rooms in BGMI?

1) M416 load-out

M416 is the most used weapon when it comes to 1v1 custom rooms in BGMI. BGMI ESports players, before getting into tournament matches and scrims, practice against one another in TDM. The best attachments for M416 are compensator, angled foregrip, magazine and tactical stock.

Main Weapon: M416

Secondary Weapon: Skorpion

Explosive: Frag grenade

Tactical: Stun grenade

2) Groza load-out

With 47 base damage, Groza is the most lethal weapon that can be selected while playing TDM or 1v1 custom room matches. Groza only requires a suppressor and a magazine as equipment to destroy opponents.

Main Weapon: Groza

Secondary Weapon: P18C

Explosive: Frag grenade

Tactical: Stun grenade

3) UMP45 load-out

The new tactics in BGMI Esports have popularized the use of UMP45 in close-range fights. Ever since the gun switched ammunition from 9mm to .45 ACP, the gun has become a close-range beast. Just like M416, UMP 45 too will perform best with angled foregrip and laser sight. However, the suppressor works best as UMP45's muzzle in TDM.

Main Weapon: UMP45

Secondary Weapon: Skorpion

Explosive: Frag grenade

Tactical: Stun grenade

4) M24 load-out

Many BGMI players have the knack of challenging players for a 1v1 battle in TDM using only M24. Players must connect a shot to the enemy's head, which will result in the downfall of the enemy. In this load-out, the extended quickdraw magazine plays a vital role.

Main Weapon: M24

Secondary Weapon: P18C

Explosive: Frag grenade

Tactical: Stun grenade

5) Beryl M762 load-out

Beryl M762 is one of the most lethal weapons found in the classic Battle Royale maps of BGMI. Players who use this weapon in close-range fights often win due to its high damage dealing capacity and high firing rate. However, many players play with this gun selected in their gun load-out, giving them an easy win in TDM and 1v1 challenges.

Main Weapon: Beryl M762

Secondary Weapon: Skorpion

Explosive: Frag grenade

Tactical: Stun grenade

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar