Battleground Mobile India (BGMI) recently returned to the Indian market. With their newly updated maps, and arena game modes, the subcontinent players are back at grinding. The game has become even more exciting for the esports community, with a vast selection of weapons, throwables, and more. However, for guaranteed success, players need to utilize these throwables properly.

Grenades are among the most deadly weapons in Battlegrounds Mobile India, provided one can master their use. Getting kills using grenades is not easy, and thus players automatically get some bragging rights for successfully doing so. However, players should remember a few tips to get more kills with these lethal projectiles.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Trapping enemies and 4 other best Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) tips for more grenade kills

1) Let it cook

One thing BGMI newbies often forget is that it's not just about throwing the nade where your enemies are camping. When players throw the grenades without cooking them properly, it gives the enemies time to change their position before they blast. However, players often cook it for so long that it explodes in their hands, and they kill themselves.

Cooking a grenade depends on the distance it has to travel. Cooking the grenade for a few seconds ensures it reaches the target just in time before exploding, so enemies don't get the time to change their position. For example, cooking a grenade for three seconds for a 20-meter throw or two seconds for a 30-meter throw might ensure a kill in Battlegrounds Mobile India, depending on one's precision.

2) Use the free look

As mentioned before, precision is crucial when getting a grenade-kill in the BR title. Grenades tend to travel a little further once they hit the ground or deflect after hitting an obstruction. Therefore, players must practice increasing their precision while throwing a grenade to boost efficiency and deal more damage.

Players can use the free look button (the eye button) to look around in the game. Use it to check the grenade's trajectory to ensure it lands precisely. This way, every grenade they throw will be a hit, enhancing their chances of getting more grenade kills.

3) Always take cover

Take cover while throwing a grenade in Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Krafton)

Players trying to get more kills with grenades should ensure they don't expose themselves while cooking or throwing grenades. It can be a deadly mistake, as it exposes their position and might get them killed. Cooking grenades takes time and is not as easy as pro players make it look.

Players become most vulnerable when they are cooking grenades in BGMI. Exposing their location in such crunch moments can quickly get them killed, as they cannot even use their guns in such a situation. Therefore, always take cover while throwing a grenade.

4) Trap your enemies

BGMI players tend to rush on their opponents when they are weakest. You can use this to your advantage. However, this might need some practice for the newbies in Battlegrounds Mobile India. In such scenarios, gamers can allow their enemies to rush them by letting them know their position.

While camping in two-story buildings in BGMI, make movements when you spot enemies around your campsite. Then, once they start rushing towards the house, place an uncooked grenade on the ground floor and shift to the other floor. The enemy squad will face a cooked grenade ready to blast when they enter the house, making it impossible for them to survive. However, players need to time it perfectly for this plan to work.

5) Avoid warning the enemies

Battlegrounds Mobile India has enhanced sound effects, which often help the players spot enemies with their footsteps. However, it is not a blessing for players every time. Opening the safety pin of a grenade can also be heard from a distance, which often alerts the opponents, giving them time to find cover.

Players need to open the pin before approaching their launch location. Foes in BGMI thus do not have enough time to prepare for the attack, making it impossible for them to survive the blast.

These are some of the best ways to get more grenade kills in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Here, you can check out other tips to throw grenades more accurately in BGMI.

