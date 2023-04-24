5 tips to throw grenades more accurately in BGMI (2023)

Grenades are a crucial part of every BGMI (Battleground Mobile India) player’s arsenal that can help them eliminate enemies without exposing themselves. It can help distract enemies when the circle is closing and when they have captured a strategic point. Throwing grenades will force them to abandon their position, which will help you advance.

However, throwing grenades in BGMI will require a lot of practice. You will need to improve your skills at aiming and throwing correctly to send the nade where you want it. The trajectory of the grenade relies on these aspects and mastering these skills will help you use them to your advantage. Here are 5 tips to help you throw grenades more accurately in BGMI.

Remember these 5 tips to throw grenades exactly where you want in BGMI

1) Cook the grenade properly

How long you should cook a grenade before throwing it depends on the distance. Cook a grenade and release it a few seconds before exploding to make sure that it reaches the expected target. For example, you should cook a grenade for at least three seconds when the target is 20 meters away. However, when the target is 30 meters away, you can throw it in two seconds. Practice this in training to prevent making any mistakes.

2) Never expose yourself

Always take cover while throwing a grenade (Image via Krafton)

Make sure not to expose yourself when cooking grenades in BGMI. This mistake can be deadly, and it will make you vulnerable. Therefore, having a cover becomes crucial in such situations. You will have enough time to cook the nade and aim it accurately without interruptions. Also, not getting spotted while throwing a grenade increases the chances of catching the opposition off guard. So always look for cover and throw accurately.

3) Avoid warning enemies

The sound of opening the safety pin of a grenade can be heard from a distance in BGMI. This makes the gameplay more engaging. However, it also alerts the opponents and they can use the time to find cover. Therefore, you should open the pin before approaching the launch location. That way, it will be harder for the enemies to track the grenade, keeping the attack a secret until the last moment.

4) Throw grenades from behind broken walls

Use the broken wall to your advantage (Image via Krafton)

Taking cover behind a broken wall to eliminate enemies on the second floor of a building can also enhance the player’s chances of throwing it accurately. While standing behind a wall can block the perfect shot, the gap in the broken wall will keep enemies confused about the exact position of the player. It can also confuse your enemies, forcing them to change their positions. This can bring them out, making them an easier target for you to hit.

5) Use the Free Look feature

This is an amazing advantage for TPP players and for those who use the Gyroscope. With this setting, you can see where the grenade will land and adjust the trajectory of the grenade accordingly. It is helpful when you throw a grenade through a high wall or from one house to another. Go to the basic settings in BGMI to enable this feature. Then you can drag the eye button around while crouching or lying down to see the other side before throwing a grenade.

