5 best BGMI tips to get into safe zones during rank push (March 2023)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the most renowned gaming titles in the region. The game features an amazing shooting mechanism with a competitive tier system. Gamers can be seen pushing their tier ranks as soon as a new season is released in the game.

Upon reaching higher tiers like Ace and Conqueror, players can get amazing rewards like legendary parachutes, outfits, frames, and enter effects.

During the rank push, many gamers face lots of challenges while entering safe zones as more opponents are alive in rank-pushing lobbies.

This article lists five of the best tips that players can follow to get into safe zones while pushing ranks in BGMI.

Best rank push tips to reach safe zone in BGMI

5) Avoid unnecessary gunfights

Players need to learn to distinguish between good fights and bad fights in BGMI. Players are recommended to avoid getting into bad gunfights when the blue zone has started and the team is outside of it. It only uses healing items and increases the chances of the team getting eliminated and losing tier-ranking points.

Gamers are advised to keep an eye on enemy teams fighting inside the safe zone. It is a good opportunity for third parties to eliminate enemy teams and get the spot to win the match.

4) Choose your landing spot wisely

Players need to choose their landing spot wisely as per the airplane path in the match. Gamers are advised to choose spots that are close to or inside the safe zone to have easier rotations into the final circles.

If the team stays outside the safe zone, it will only deplete their healing and other looted items. Gamers are recommended to predict the final zones, get into good positions as soon as possible, and defend them against enemy attacks.

Players can choose buildings and spots where they can get an advantage in a gunfight and hold off their opponents.

3) Use utilities

Krafton has added a lot of interesting utilities to BGMI that are handy in the rank push. Players can use frag grenades to get easy knocks onto enemy teams as well as stop an enemy offense on their team.

These grenades are also useful for entering safe zones by throwing a flurry of frag grenades onto the enemy team to panic them.

Gamers are recommended to carry at least 4-5 smokes per player in the team to have enough smoke grenades to create a smoke path into safe zones. Smoke grenades are also helpful in creating temporary covers to protect open zones from enemy attacks.

2) Use vehicles to enter safe zones

Vehicles are of the utmost help in entering safe zones in BGMI. A vehicle will reduce the chances of players getting stuck in open areas where they will be easy targets for enemy teams.

Gamers are advised to secure vehicles like UAZ and buggies to complete the looting and quickly rotate into safe zones. Vehicles can also be used as hardcovers when the final circles are in open areas by bursting them.

Players can keep at least two vehicles with them to have a good chance of getting into the safe zone.

1) Scout the entry point

The best tip for players to follow to safely enter the final zones in BGMI is to scout the entry point.

Players can choose one player from the team with good game sense to scout the entry point to the safe zone and convey the information to the team. If players find an enemy team at the entry point, they can change their route or push them by getting an initial knock.

Gamers can also choose routes that have terrain like ridges and buildings and have fewer angles for enemies to shoot at. It will help players easily get into safe zones without losing their vehicles or health.

