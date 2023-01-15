Best BGMI settings in 2023

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the most prominent battle royale tiles developed by Krafton. The game features high-quality graphics and many immersive in-game elements like maps, modes, colorful outfits, and other items.

Gamers can use various in-game dynamics like weapons and utilities, including healing and grenades, to eliminate their opponents and win the chicken dinner title. Developers have added many customizations to various in-game settings that players can change to improve their overall gaming experience.

This article lists the best settings for players to apply to win more matches and improve their stats in BGMI.

Best settings in BGMI for pro gameplay

1) Graphics

Krafton has added various graphics settings for players to offer an optimum gaming experience. Players can make the necessary changes to these settings as per their device's specifications.

Here are the different graphics settings available in Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Graphics: Smooth, Balanced, HD, HDR, Ultra HD, UHD

Smooth, Balanced, HD, HDR, Ultra HD, UHD Frame rates: Low, Medium, High, Ultra, Extreme, 90 fps

Low, Medium, High, Ultra, Extreme, 90 fps Style: Classic, Colorful, Realistic, Soft, Movie

Classic, Colorful, Realistic, Soft, Movie Anti-Aliasing: Close, 2x, 4x

Close, 2x, 4x Colorblind Mode: Normal, Deuternopia, Protanopia, Tritanopia

The most recommended graphic setting for a player is Smooth+Extreme as it offers the maximum FPS on a device. Players can shift from extreme to ultra to reduce the load on the processor to reduce the chances of getting any lag issues. Among the style options, gamers can choose the colorful setting to get brighter visuals and spot enemies quickly.

Here are the different FPS options available in BGMI with different graphics settings:

Smooth+Low- 20-25 FPS

Smooth+Medium- 25-30 FPS

Smooth+High- 30 FPS

Smooth+Ultra- 40 FPS

Smooth+Extreme- 60 FPS

Smooth+90 fps- 90 FPS

2) Sensitivity settings

Sensitivity settings, like any other game, are crucial in BGMI. The settings help players improve their reflexes and accuracy to a great extent. Gamers can head to the settings menu and adjust their sensitivities for different scopes and general camera angles.

Here are the most recommended sensitivity settings for players to use in Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Camera Sensitivity Settings:

No Scope: 130-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-70%

2x Scope: 33-45%

3x Scope: 24-32%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 23-27%

6x Scope: 15-19%

8x Scope: 10-15%

ADS Sensitivity Settings

No Scope: 130-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-70%

2x Scope: 33-45%

3x Scope: 25-32%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 23-27%

6x Scope: 15-19%

8x Scope: 12-15%

Gyroscope Sensitivity Settings

TPP/FPP No Scope: 300-400%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 300-400%

2x Scope: 300-400%

3x Scope: 170-250%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 180-230%

6x Scope: 80-130%

8x Scope: 70-110%

ADS Gyroscope sensitivity settings

TPP/FPP No Scope: 300-400%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 300-400%

2x Scope: 250-350%

3x Scope: 180-240%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 190-250%

6x Scope: 80-120%

8x Scope: 50-100%

3) HUD controls

HUD control is another important setting that players can customize in BGMI. Players can change the default two-thumb control to a three-finger or four-finger claw control. This will help them improve their grip and button position to perform more actions quite easily. With the ease of tapping the button, players' reaction timing gets better and can increase their win rate and F/D ratio.

Note: This article reflects the writer's views. Players are advised to practice and get used to these settings before trying them in matches.

Poll : 0 votes