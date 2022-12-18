BGMI name generator: How to create unique and attractive nicknames

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the top games in the battle royale genre. The title features many unique customization options to facilitate immersion. This includes the ability to change your name.

Players love to make their monikers stand out. To get the names they desire, gamers usually go on the internet to look for websites that can help them choose a unique nickname for themselves. This article discusses the best way to create a moniker for your BGMI profile.

Best way to create unique and cool nicknames in BGMI

You can access the internet and look for websites that offer services like nickname generators. Through these tools, you can get astonishing monikers. Here is one of the best sites that can help you get an appealing name in BGMI:

Nickfinder

Get cool names and stylish symbols on Nickfinder (Image via Nickfinder.com)

Nickfinder is perfect for users who want stylish names to use in the game. The website features many options for you to create cool names and copy and paste them without any issues. You can employ the cool Text Generator option on the site and type in your desired name. Subsequently, lots of unique monikers will atomically appear.

You can choose the name you like best and copy-paste it into the text box while using a Rename Card in BGMI. You may also explore other options on the site that allow users to incorporate stylish symbols into their names. Nickfinder is a simple and great way to create monikers.

Still, in case using this site sounds like a hassle to you, here are some of the unique nicknames you can use in the game:

ßãđßóÿ SOUL々MORTAL ĐØĐ彡pHØeNîx Hydra. | dynamo ꧁༒ᶜʳᵃᶻʸBoy༒꧂ ＨＳ╯ｃｒｉｍｉｎａｌ ᴮᵒˢˢ⚔●Lᵉᵍᵉᶰᵈ Badbøy ᏴᎡᎾᎢᎻᎬᎡˢᵟᵁᴬᴰ ＷＨＩＴＥ４４４ ✿ ᴍʀ ʟᴜᴄᴋʏ 亗 ✿ BADGE ⁹⁹ ᶫᵒᵛᵉ°᭄♡ᏴᎾY࿐° J҉O҉K҉E҉R҉ 亗『LEGEND』亗 Ǥąภgรteℝ 乃丹刀D𝔯ac𝕦la 『Tʜóʀ』 𒅒𝓥𝓮𝓷𝓸𝓶 Ƙɨηǥ༒ ꧁Rąngeℝ꧂ ⧼∂ємση⧽ HuNg®¥ K¡LL€r RAM 𝙵𝙵 ✓ Black 444 Pushpa VS. KING ❤️ ⓥ RINKU FF Ⓥ ＣＲＩＭＩＮＡＬＦＦ亗 BOBY 友 ༄●⃝☯Silent°᭄killer࿐ 𝙱 𝙰 𝙱 𝚄_𝚂 𝙷 𝙾 𝙽 𝙰 𒆜Ꭺʟᴏɴᴇ♡ᴮᵒʸ࿐ STAR•ＬＡＮＺ Single boy⁹⁹ 亗ᏦᎥᏞᏞᎬᏒᎬ★ᏴᎾYツ ♛LegenNight♛ ꧁☆☬κɪɴɢ☬☆꧂ ★ᶦᶰᵈ᭄❂Gᴀᴍᴇʀ࿐ ℓєgєи∂ ƊᴏㅤσʀㅤƊɪᴇㅤ⓿❸ 亗 Ꭲ ɪ ᴛ ᴀ ɴ 亗 ☆꧁༒ ☬S.H.I.E.L.D ☬༒꧂☆ ⚡Tekⱥshi⚡ ꧁☤☞ᏚՓᏞᎠᏆᏋᏒ☜☤꧂ ♛N.O.O.B♛ ΒαβγGΔΝG·ヅ ×͜×ㅤ𝙰𝙻𝙾𝙽𝙴ㅤ𝙱𝙾𝚈 亗 ◤𝑺 𝑨 𝑻 𝒀 𝑨 𝑴 ◢ ╰‿╯ㅤϟＴＥＲＲＯＲ†

Guide to changing nickname in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton has made it very easy for players to change their in-game names in Battlegrounds Mobile India. You can easily add a customized nickname to your profile using a Rename Card.

Here is a step-by-step guide to doing just that in Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Open BGMI on your device. Head to the inventory and look for a Rename Card. If you don't own the item, you can visit the Shop section to purchase it. After that, tap on it to get the option to add a new nickname. In the box, paste the desired name you got off Nickfinder and click on the Confirm button to complete the procedure.

You are recommended to paste or type in their chosen nickname in the rename box carefully. The Rename Card is priced at 180 UC, which is very expensive and can't be afforded easily. It's also worth noting that you can only change their name once every 24 hours in the gaming title. Apart from this, you also get the option to add a nickname to your profile while creating a new account in the game.

Poll : 0 votes