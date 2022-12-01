BGMI 2.3 update release date on the internet: Real or fake?

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was one of the most popular games in the country. Unfortunately, the game was banned earlier this year on 28 July, shocking the entire gaming industry. The title was banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act of 2000.

Since then, users have constantly been on the lookout for any updates regarding the game's return. Global users of PUBG Mobile have recently received the 2.3 update from Krafton. Soon after, several news sources claimed that Battlegrounds Mobile India would also get the 2.3 update.

This article discusses the authenticity of claims regarding BGMI's 2.3 update release dates.

Checking the authenticity of the BGMI 2.3 update release dates

PUBG Mobile recently received version 2.3, which added new features like Aftermath 2.0, a new football-themed mode, and many other changes. However, with no official statement about Battlegrounds Mobile India receiving the 2.3 update, players will likely miss out on these cool features.

In a recent report related to Q3 earnings released by Krafton, they stated that they were in talks with officials to bring the game back to the region as soon as possible. Here's what was mentioned in the report:

"KRAFTON is continuing its efforts to resume services for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) and will continue investing in the Indian games market."

Since the game is currently banned in the country, the developers are unable to release any official updates for it. Many content creators and streamers like Ghatak and Spero have been hopeful about BGMI making a comeback, and they've reassured their followers while asking them to remain patient. However, since most of the information comes from unverified reports or just professionals expressing their opinions, nothing about a Battlegrounds Mobile India unban date can be confirmed at the moment. Gamers will have to rely on the authorities and wait for a future announcement regarding BGMI's ban.

Players should avoid trusting any websites or social media pages claiming to know about a release date for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Their best option is to follow Krafton's official BGMI social media handles to stay updated on any announcements regarding the game's comeback in the country.

Krafton only recommends downloading their games from official sources like the iOS App Store and Google Play Store:

"Please download Battleground Mobile India from the official store to play the game. Unofficial/Cracked game clients are not supported and will lead to your account being banned."

Players are advised against trusting any of the Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.3 APK update files available on the internet. With no official updates released, these APK files are fake and can even contain malicious viruses and other software. These third-party APK files may interfere with the user's device and expose their information and data.

Note: PUBG Mobile and BGMI are banned in India. Gamers from the country are advised to avoid downloading or playing the title.

