5 best tips to get more grenade kills in Free Fire (March 2023)

Free Fire offers an amazing set of engaging dynamics where players get the ultimate survival royale experience. The developers keep releasing new events and updates, making the game more immersive. As a shooting title, weapons are paramount for players to survive and win the Booyah title.

However, various other utilities are available, like frag grenades, smoke grenades, and much more. Frag grenades are one of the most useful utilities in the title and offer a great advantage to players. Gamers can use grenades to get easy kills, as well as can use them to defend against enemy attacks.

This article discusses the five most useful tips for players to get more kills with grenades in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: Due to a government-imposed ban on Free Fire in India, players should avoid playing it. They can access their FF IDs via the non-restricted MAX version of the game instead.

Best tips to get more grenade kills in Free Fire.

5) Push enemy's from their TPP position

Grenades are very useful in pushing enemies from their hiding spots. Players can throw one or two random grenades in the building where they suspect an enemy. This will force opponents to abandon their (TPP) position and reveal their location.

Gamers can also use grenades to confirm the kills of knocked opponents and save themselves from rushing in open areas. It also increases the chances of getting another knock on the enemy team when another player in Free Fire revives the player.

4) See the grenade's trajectory to the end

Garena has made the throwing of grenades in Free Fire very realistic. Seeing the grenade's trajectory is important before throwing it in the appropriate place. It will help players to use the grenade more efficiently and deal more blows to the enemy squad.

Gamers can practice the trajectory in the training grounds, where a particular area to practice grenades is available. Players can also use the jump-and-throw trick to throw grenades in farther locations to lower their opponent's HP and rush them.

3) Destroy the enemy's gloo walls

Grenades are greatly useful against enemy players who use gloo walls to protect themselves. Frag grenades have a wide blast range and can easily take down one or two gloo walls.

However, gamers must throw the grenade near the gloo wall to blast it off and eliminate the enemies hiding behind it. It is a much more efficient way to counter gloo walls rather than wasting ammunition to destroy gloo walls in Free Fire.

2) Carry a sufficient amount of grenades in the backpack

Gamers often carry lots of ammunition in their backpacks and avoid carrying grenades in Free Fire. It is one of the most common mistakes gamers commit in Free Fire, as grenades can be used in both offense and defense.

Players are advised to carry at least 3-4 grenades in their backpacks and use them wisely on the battlefield. Gamers can also carry other grenades like smoke and flashbangs in their backpacks to make smoke paths to enter the safe zone and stun opponents for a few seconds.

1) Cook them well

The best tip players can use to get more grenade kills is to cook them efficiently. It includes not throwing away the grenade onto the opponent's position until the last few seconds. By cooking a grenade well, players will have a higher chance of getting elimination, as the enemy will have less time to dodge the damage from the grenade blast.

Gamers are recommended to practice cooking grenades, which will help them learn the best time to throw a grenade. This will help players get more grenade kills and improve their K/D ratio.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes